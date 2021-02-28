Diego Simeone surprised with his answer when they asked him about the term “cholismo”

Diego Simeone and his response to the term “cholismo”

Diego Pablo Simeone celebrated 15 years as coach and prepares his team for tomorrow’s visit to Villarreal in which he will seek to stretch the gap at the top of the Spanish league. The Atlético Madrid coach generated surprise in the last press conference when he was consulted by the term cholismo, generated from the football trend he created with his teams.

“ I have not generated the word and obviously, by not generating it, I do not understand an explanation. The only thing that I do is that it makes me very happy the whole journey, especially for the people with whom we have shared, for the footballers who have gone through this wonderful 15-year stage and exciting to have competed I think 716 games, yes I’m not mistaken, ”said Cholo. And I add: “I’m still young and that makes me happy”.

After retiring as a footballer in Racing, he took the reins of the Avellaneda team as a coach in 2006. Later he added experiences in the Student Bank of La Plata, River and San Lorenzo before leading the Italian Catania and returning to the Academy . In 2011 he landed in the mattress club with which he identified so much and changed the history and the spirit. Simeone, who had won a couple of titles as DT in Argentina (local, with Estudiantes and River), has 7 with Aleti: two Europa League, two European Super Cup, a Spanish League, a Copa del Rey and a Super Cup of Spain. Now he’s going for more.

Cholismo, the football trend that Diego Simeone imposed with Atlético Madrid (REUTERS / Octav Ganea)

“I trust a lot in my team, in the footballers, in the quality they have and in the work that we are developing. There is a situation that generates a lot of optimism for me, that the team follows a plan, go well or it goes bad, and executes it. That is the way. Many times it will turn out better than worse, ”said the 50-year-old strategist.

Finally, he did not want to enter into controversy over the statements of Felipe, who confessed not feeling comfortable with him: “I don’t have an opinion about what others think. You express what you feel. I understand driving in a way that we have been developing for 15 years ”.

Atlético was eliminated from the Copa del Rey but promises to fight to the last consequences to stay with the other local title. He is two points ahead of Barcelona and three points over Real Madrid, although it must be clarified that those led by him Cholo They have two fewer matches than the Catalans and one less than the You meringues. In parallel, next Wednesday, March 17, it will try to turn the Champions League round of 16 series against Chelsea, who won 1-0 in the first leg.

