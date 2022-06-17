Diego Simeone wants to add one of De Paul’s partners in the Argentine team to his Atlético de Madrid

Lo Celso and Rodrigo De Paul formed a partnership in the Argentine team (REUTERS / David Klein)

Atlético de Madrid seeks to generate a change within the squad After an irregular season, in which he was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions League at the hands of Manchester City, he finished third in La Liga (15 behind champion Real Madrid) and was left out of the Copa del Rey in the round of 16. against Royal Society.

Given this scenario, according to the newspaper As, Diego Simeone will try to reinforce the midfield and one of those targeted is Giovani Lo Celso, whom he has been targeting since his time at Betis (2018/19 season). “The sports management sees him as a footballer who fits perfectly into the team and Simeone is convinced of that,” the newspaper stressed. Another aspect that he could seduce is his understanding with Rodrigo De Paulwith whom he shares the midfield in the Argentine team (the other member is Leandro Paredes).

An important point in this story is that it is not a priority for coach Antonio Conte and the leaders of Tottenham would be willing to negotiate it, something that happened in recent months, when he loaned it to Villarreal, an institution in which he rediscovered his good level and became a figure of the Yellow Submarine. In the last semester, with the shirt of the Spanish cast, Lo Celso played 22 games, in which he scored a goal and provided an assist.

Lo Celso comes from shining at Villarreal, but his pass belongs to Tottenham (REUTERS / Phil Noble)

The 26-year-old midfielder would be willing to leave the Premier League and settle permanently in Spain. The rojiblancos, on this occasion, will have to compete with Villarreal, who will try to retain Rosario. There he also shared a campus with other compatriots who are in the orbit of Lionel Scaloni, such as Gerónimo Rulli and Juan Foyth.

Something that could tip the balance is that Atlético de Madrid will play the Champions League next season, while the Yellow Submarine qualified for the Conference League.

The mattress, until now, finalized the landing of the young Brazilian winger from Gil Vicente de Portugal Samuel Lino, while he got rid of Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo) and Luis Suárez. In addition, Antoine Griezmann’s, whose pass belongs to Barcelona, ​​concluded.

Beyond the interest in the Argentine, those from the capital also have other midfielders in their portfolio, such as Carlos Soler (25 years old, Valencia), who plays for the Spanish national team along with Koke and Marcos Llorente.

KEEP READING:

Diego Simeone added a former Argentine national team figure to his Atlético de Madrid coaching staff

The change of Mbappé in full negotiation and why Haaland would have been a substitute at Real Madrid: 10 phrases by Florentino Pérez

Controversy around the renewal of Mbappé: UEFA will investigate PSG’s accounts