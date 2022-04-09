Diego Simeone’s reaction after the fierce criticism that fell on him for his approach against Manchester City

The style of the mattress team was in the center of the scene after the defeat against Manchester City

The 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the Etihad Stadium product of a goal by Kevin De Bruyne in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League triggered a huge wave of criticism towards Atlético Madrid’s style of play.

Prior to your visit to Son Moix Stadium to face Mallorca, the cholos He was consulted at a press conference about the public attacks he received in recent hours due to the way his teams perform on the field of play.

“We cannot assess what people from outside may think or speak. We have to focus on this League of 14 games that we started with Osasuna, and that tomorrow we will face a rival that is in need, like us. It will be a tough game, difficult, on a field that is always complicated. We will have to take the game to where we think we can do damage”, said the Argentine strategist.

Simeone, true to his style, preferred not to enter into controversy with his detractors: “You already said it, I don’t think what other people think. Everyone has their thoughts, all respectable. From humility continue working and try to do the best for Atlético Madrid”.

Those of Diego Simeone will visit Mallorca (REUTERS / Phil Noble)

Although the final result before the citizens It was 1-0, the statistics reflected a larger difference, since the Colchoneros could not kick on goal during the 90 minutes and only managed to have 21 percent of the possession of the ball. The return will be on Wednesday, April 13, from 4:00 p.m. (Argentina time), at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The first to refer to the subject was Pep Guardiola, who assured that “it has been a very close match, very difficult because they are masters defending all together at the back. They played with a 5-5 for much of the game. There were no spaces, apart from the fact that they are very competitive, very good at defending, there were no spaces. In prehistory, today, in 100 years, attacking five against five is very difficult. We have no references of the forwards. Both are small and light. We managed to keep them from running too much, we didn’t concede any chances, in the end it was a matter of patience and Kevin De Bruyne’s goal came”.

The Spanish strategist was not the only figure who targeted the Spanish. Dean Saunders, a former Welsh footballer for Liverpool, Aston Villa, Galatasaray and Benfica, was much more blunt. If you want to spoil a football game, he plays as Atletico Madrid. Actually, they try to spoil the game. They sit and wait. It’s called parasitic football: they live off your mistakes.” And then he added: “The way it is being organized is spoiling the game to watch, spoiling it to play, condensing the space, not showing any ambition to score. When you’re watching the game, you fall asleep.”

Arrigo Sacchi, an Italian soccer legend, who won no less than two European Cups with Milan and led his country’s team to the 1994 World Cup final, was in the same line. The legendary strategist outlined: “(Simeone ) They have a ‘catenaccio’ from the 60’s, an old idea. What football is this? It doesn’t give you joy even when you win. You win without deserving it, only with cunning. I don’t like it and it surprises me that the Spaniards, people accustomed to the beauty of football, accept it. Simeone has important moral values, he is a leader, he should do more, believe in himself more”.

