Diego Simeone’s sharp response to those who call him defensive

True to style, Diego Pablo Simeone He defended his way of playing and criticized those who call him defensive. The coach of the Atlético de Madrid, current champion of the Spanish League, spoke about which are the variants to which he appeals to be able to win and assured that that It is the only thing that matters to the footballer regardless of the way to achieve it.

In an interview with ESPN, Cholo responded to those who affirm that their teams are not offensive and wielded that “They label you with the fact that I’m defensive and they never saw an Atlético Madrid game. But they say that the team is defensive because it is already installed”.

For Simeone, the footballer seeks victory regardless of how he achieves it. “The player wants to win, he doesn’t care how. The player plays for that goal, not just to play well “, he sentenced.

On what are the ways to find victory, the former midfielder assured that “sometimes it happens that you don’t have an excellent match because the rival is better, or because you don’t have a good day, so I tell them that there are different ways to win. There is plan B and I have used it, what are the ways? Whatever”.

The Colchonero team, under the technical direction of the Argentine, got its second league last season after the one obtained in 2013/2014. In the previous championship it was the team that won the most games (26) and the second highest scorer (67), the same number as Real Madrid, although both behind Barcelona (85).

Since his arrival in the cast of the Spanish capital in 2011/2012, in nine of the ten seasons he was on the podium, except for the first, when he was fifth. At the local level, the Copa del Rey 2012/2013 and the Spanish Super Cup 2014 are added.

Internationally, it reached two UEFA Europa League (2011/2012 and 2017/2018) and two European Super Cup (2012 and 2018). Although the two Champions League finals that they lost to Real Madrid in 2013/2014 and 2015/2016 are still on the retinas of all Atlético de Madrid fans. However, the idyll of the people with the Cholo is intact.

After the coronation in the last League, Atlético de Madrid started with a victory in this edition. It was with a 2-1 away from Celta de Vigo, with two goals from the Argentine Angel Correa, the first of high invoice. In this championship another champion of America was added with the Argentine team, Rodrigo de Paul.

On the second date, the cast of Madrid will receive this Sunday (14.30) Elche at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. There those led by Simeone will seek their second victory and stay well up in the table.

