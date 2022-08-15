Diego Simeone’s unusual response to the rumors that bring Cristiano Ronaldo closer to Atlético de Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo goes through his most difficult hours at Manchester United. To the harsh defeat of the Premier League debut against Brighton And Hove at the legendary Old Trafford, he added a 4-0 win against Brentford.

This increased the versions of an imminent departure of the Portuguese of the Red Devils. In this context, Atlético de Madrid re-entered the scene as a possible destiny of the Portuguese. His coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, was consulted about this.in the conference prior to the Colchonero duel against Getafe as a visitor, this Monday for the first day of the Spanish La Liga.

“It is normal that the controversy, the turns and the intentions so that one positions oneself or on one side or the other has to be and it is part of what you need to work on. As for me, I think about Getafe, about the footballers who are here inside and the only thing that matters to me and worries me is that “expressed the Argentine.

El Cholo had a striking exit before the consultation of the Spanish press by CR7

“At some point, formally or informally, did the club tell you that there was a possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo or that Cristiano had offered himself?” was the cross-examination at the closing of the press conference. Far from surprising him, he Cholo this time he answered something else. “Tomorrow we play against Getafe”, It was the beginning of a response that left journalists totally unsettled.

“Important game for the team. And from there we will start a league that will be very tough with teams that have strengthened very well, teams that continue to grow, I like Villarreal a lot. The truth is that it will be a season, at least, that will find us with new situations as the colleague said. The only thing that concerns me is that”concluded an authentic Simeone. Of course, this answer from Cholo went viral.

In the meantime, The European press reported this Sunday that two important Italian clubs They dropped out of the bid for Cristiano Ronaldo. These are the Inter and Milanwhat after the proposal from Jorge Mendes, representative of CR7, declined the chance to incorporate the 37-year-old striker. This information was supplied by the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

The president of the Merengue made clear his position on the present of the Portuguese

Days ago, Bayern Münich from the Bundesliga and Chelsea from the Premier League also refused to add the Portugal star. Meanwhile, PSG did not set their sights on Cristiano either, while Real Madrid was lapidary, with the very voice of its president Florencio Pérez, with the possibility.

We will have to wait for what will happen in the coming weeks before the European pass market closes at the end of the month. With a one-year contract at Manchester United, Ronaldo has already begun to be seen out of the corner of his eye by his teammates and everything indicates that in this break he could emigrate. It is worth remembering that one of the claims of the Portuguese is to move to a cast that disputes the Champions League, a continental tournament that he won five times and of which he is the top scorer.

