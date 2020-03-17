Dierks Bentley Gives $1000 to 90 Employees of His Shuttered Nashville Bar

Nation star Dierks Bentley closed down his three-floor bar in Nashville Monday afternoon, however promised to give every of the venue’s 90 hourly staff $1,000 to assist get by way of the coronavirus disaster as town’s nightspots are pressured to shut down.

“Simply gave final name at Whiskey Row Nashville as we shut the doorways for some time,” Bentley wrote on social media. “My coronary heart goes out to all the blokes/ladies down on Decrease Broad. Appears like yesterday that it was me down there working for ideas. I’m going to instantly give every of our 90 hourly staff $1000 to assist in the brief run as our neighborhood and nation attempt to get a deal with on the scenario.”

He continued, “Riot Hospitality Group and I encourage all bar homeowners on Decrease Broadway to take care of their bartenders, bar backs, waitresses, safety, dishwashers, and so forth. the perfect they’ll. Decrease Broadway is the heartbeat of Nashville. Let’s be sure that we may help the parents that assist make the music occur.”

Nashville’s Decrease Broad space was the supply of some controversy Monday because the tourist-drawing bars there continued to function and replenish into the afternoon, even within the wake of edicts from the mayor and metropolis of Nashville Sunday that every one bars in Davidson County ought to shut down. Steve Smith, the proprietor of fashionable sights like Tootsie’s and Child Rock’s Large Ass Steakhouse, had vowed to maintain his places open till the state itself shut them down, and threatened to take it to court docket, however backed down below strain late within the day, closing his three bars whereas conserving open the 2 places which can be categorized as eating places. Different bars throughout Decrease Broad shortly adopted swimsuit Monday after initially sharing the defiance.

Bentley opened his multi-level nightspot in Nashville in January 2018 because the fourth in a collection of Whiskey Row places, the opposite three of that are within the cities of Scottsdale, Tempe and Gilbert in his dwelling state of Arizona. The state can be the house base for the restaurant administration group that operates the amenities, Riot Hospitality Group.

Bentley’s bar had just lately hosted a profit for twister injury reduction headined by Mitchell Tenpenny, after the catastrophe that befell Nashville earlier in March. Bentley’s longtime drummer, Steve Misamore, was amongst those that misplaced their properties to the tornado.

Bentley has an album popping out together with his satirical facet challenge, Scorching Nation Knights — though he publicly acknowledges solely that he’s a producer of the ’90s parody group, not really a member, since he seems below the nom de plume Doug Douglason. Their debut album “The Ok Is Silent” is scheduled to come out Could 1.

The comedic band introduced Monday that its headlining tour, which was to start at L.A.’s Wiltern in April, has been postponed. “Though we’re fairly aware of every kind of viruses,” stated “Douglason” in a press release, “we understand that our followers could not have the identical immunity constructed up.” In saying the cancellation, Scorching Nation Knights launched a Spotify “quarantine playlist” of ’90s hits, accompanied by a graphic that exhibits the fake group members in armor and face masks.