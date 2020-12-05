Diesel-Petrol Rate Hike: Petrol and Diesel prices fire again, know what today’s price

Diesel-Petrol Rate Hike: The government’s oil marketing companies on Saturday increased the price of petrol by 27 paise and diesel by 25 paise per liter, amid the rise of crude oil in the global market. With this increase, petrol in Delhi has increased from Rs 82.86 to Rs 83.13 per liter, which is the highest level in two years. Similarly, diesel has become Rs 73.32 per liter instead of Rs 73.07. Also Read – Petrol Diesel Price Today: Petrol-diesel becomes expensive in MP, know what is today’s rate in your city …

Domestic oil companies have increased prices of diesel and petrol 13 times since November 20, amid the rise in crude oil in the global market.

Petrol in Delhi has become expensive by Rs 2.07 and diesel by Rs 2.86 per liter in these 16 days. Crude oil has become 34 percent costlier since the end of October in the global market. On October 30, the price of Brent crude was $ 36.9 per barrel, which was $ 49.5 on December 4. The market feels that after the vaccination of Kovid 19, the business in the world will be faster and the demand for fuel will increase. Also Read – Petrol / Diesel Price 21 September: Diesel prices cut for 5th day in a row, Petrol stabilized- know what is the new price …

Today the price of petrol and diesel in different cities… Also Read – Petrol-diesel prices rise again, oil getting from this price in Delhi-NCR

– Delhi Petrol is Rs 83.13 and Diesel is Rs 73.32 per liter.

– Mumbai Petrol is priced at Rs 89.78 and diesel is Rs 79.93 per liter.

Kolkata petrol is Rs 84.63 and diesel is Rs 76.89 per liter.

-Chennai petrol is Rs 86.00 and diesel is Rs 78.69 per liter.

– Noida Petrol is Rs 83.23 and Diesel is Rs 73.74 per liter.

– Lucknow petrol is Rs 83.14 and diesel is Rs 73.66 per liter.

– Patna petrol is Rs 85.69 and diesel is Rs 78.57 per liter.

– Chandigarh Petrol is Rs 80.03 and Diesel is Rs 73.06 per liter.

Source: PTI Hindi