DietPi, the ultralight Linux distribution for Raspberry Pi (and half a dozen other SBCs)… that you can also install on your PC

The SBC market ‘single board computers’also known as ‘computer boards’ or, merely, ‘miniPCs’) is only growing, with the Raspberry Pi in front. In the software section, Raspberry Pi OS stands out as the most used operating system.

However, there is a wide variety of operating systems available for SBCs (both GNU/Linux distributions and other OS) that cover a wide range of needs. And one of those needs is to have ultralight systems, with very low consumption of CPU and RAM resources.

LINUX and GNU: LINUX: WHAT IT IS AND HOW IT WORKS

An ultralight generalist for your SBCs… and PCs

DietPi is probably the champion distro in that niche: showing 58% lower RAM usage and 42% lower disk usage than Raspberry Pi OS Lite. It achieves this thanks to the fact that it has optimizations such as the default use of RAMlog, which saves power by avoiding constant writing of log files to the hard drive (it saves them to RAM and writes them all at the same time during the shutdown process).

brags about offer ‘out of the box’ a whole catalog of popular programs tailored to your particular configuration, including optimized versions of applications like Apace server or Kodi Media Center.

And now, this distro just released for download a new version, 8.3which not only brings multiple bug fixes with respect to the previous version (which affect both system components and the software available in the repositories), but also improvements in the available software…

…such as package manager inclusion PHP Composeradding support for motionEye (web interface for the Motion protocol for webcam management), or the modification of the wizard DietPi-Drive Managerto expand the options when managing NFS or Samba shares (for example, allowing you to mount multiple NFS exports from the same server).



The penultimate version of DietPi virtualizing on a Mac.

A simple alteration of the dietpi.txt file will allow us to 100% automate the installation of the system

In any case, the main novelty of this new version probably lies in its recently introduced initial compatibility with containerization, a first step to be able to use DietPi as a base to generate containers Docker o LXC.

And remember that, despite its name, DietPi does not support only Raspberry Pi devices, but is available for a wide range of SBCs (como Odroid, NanoPi, pinebook, ROCKPro64, PINE, ZeroPi, OrangePi, ASUS Tinker, etc) and even PC (virtualized or not). Its website offers an extensive list of benchmarks comparing its performance on each compatible device.