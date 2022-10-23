Dietrich Mateschitz, the billionaire owner of Red Bull, has died

File photo of Dietrich Mateschitz, founder of Red Bull (REUTERS / Lisi Niesner)

Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitzfounder and owner of the energy drink company Red Bull and several soccer clubs and Formula 1 teams, among others, died at the age of 78, Austrian public radio reported this Saturday. ORF. Mateschitz had been going through an illness for months.

Red Bull sponsors or owns numerous Sport teamslike the Formula 1 teams Red Bull y Alpha Tauriand various clubs footballincluding the Austrian red bull salzburg and the RB Leipzig de la Bundesligaa German, as well as other clubs in the United States, Brazil or Ghana.

The company sponsors numerous athletes and is a name of reference in extreme sports events, such as motorcycle and bike cross or acrobatic flying.

Magazine Forbes last April estimated his fortune at €27.4 billionwhich ranks 51st on the list of the world’s richest people compiled by that publication.

Mateschitz was born on May 20, 1944 in the Austrian region of Styria, in a family of teachers. He graduated in Economics and Business Administration at the University of Vienna, which allowed him to be the mind behind the great energy drink revolution and the world of extreme sports. His professional career also included his time at multinationals such as Unilever and Blendax, where he served as marketing manager.

Without knowing it or looking for it, a business trip to Thailand in 1984 marked the course of his professional life. On that trip he discovered the energy drink Krating Daeng (red bull in Thai) and, fascinated by its taste, managed to partner with its creator to later turn it into Red Bull and offer it in the Western world.

“I never believed that what started as a personal taste would be a world bomb,” Mateschitz once mentioned.

In 1987 the brand landed in Austria and has since become extremely popular, with more than seven million cans sold each year -enough to provide caffeine to 80% of the world’s population-.

The Red Bull energy drink recorded sales worth 7,307 million euros in 2021 alone

According to data from the commercial registry, the company registered sales for the value of 7,307 million euros only in 2021.

The success and massive visibility of the red bull brand is based on the huge investment it makes in advertising. The company allocates up to 30 percent of its revenue to these campaigns, compared to just 9 percent for mainstream brands like Coca-Cola. Thus, hundreds of personalities from all over the world related to winter and high-risk sports have been the visible faces of the brand for years.

In addition, at the beginning of the 2000 Red Bull discovered its great exhibitor in Formula 1. This led Mateschitz to found his own F1 team –Red Bull Racing– after the purchase of the British Jaguar, in 2004. Until then, the businessman was shown as a sponsor of the Swiss team Sauber.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates victory at the Suzuka Circuit, Japanese Grand Prix (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

Despite the great success of the brand, in its beginnings it had little outstanding periods. Only in 2010 did he achieve a double victory that allowed him to reach the top: the constructors’ championship and the drivers’ championship. However, far from being a fluke, this victory was due to Mateschitz’s dominance of the brand during that decade, with three consecutive “doubles” in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

In addition to this central team, the businessman had a high school where he trained young drivers, Alpha Tauri. But his sporting empire goes beyond the circuits since he also had a soccer team in the Austrian first division -Red Bull Salzburg- that became national champion eight times in a row since 2014 and, years ago, a regular in the Champions League.

FC Salzburg vs Bayern Munich at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg (REUTERS)

RB Leipzig -one of the strongest teams in the German Bundesliga-, the New York Red Bulls -from the US professional soccer league- and two youth clubs from Brazil are also among Mateschitz’s legacy.

Lastly, outside the sporting sphere, Red Bull has its own television channel and a magazineRed Bulletin-, whose circulation reaches several million copies in English, German, French and Spanish.

