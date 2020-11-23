Difficult: Cyclonic storm likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, may cross coast on November 25

Chennai: A low pressure area in the southwest of India and southeast of the Bay of Bengal has turned into a depression. The regional meteorological center gave this information on Monday. This depression is currently located about 550 km southeast of Puducherry and 590 km southeast of Chennai. Also Read – Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister’s big announcement, ‘AIADMK to continue its alliance with BJP in next assembly election’

The Meteorological Department said, "It is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm (Prevention) during the next 24 hours. It is expected to move north-west around the afternoon of 25 November and cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between Karaikal and Mamallapuram."

During this time, the Meteorological Department has also predicted the wind to run at a speed of 100 to 110 kilometers per hour or 120 kilometers per hour. Particular caution has also been asked at Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ennore, Kattupalli, Puducherry and Karaikal ports.

According to the Meteorological Department, on Tuesday, the districts of Tamil Nadu Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruvannamalai. Heavy rains are expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar told the media that necessary arrangements have been made to deal with the cyclone. He said that six teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been sent to Cuddalore.