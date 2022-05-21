Difficulties for Checo Pérez on the first day of activities of the Spanish GP: “I hope we can take a step forward”

Sergio Pérez during activities of the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix of F1. Photo: @redbullracing

The Spanish Grand Prix from formula 1 It is already underway with the completion of the first free practice sessions. The 2022 season of the highest category of motorsports continues its development with the sixth race on the calendar, this time in its Iberian edition on the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit. The pilot Sergio Pérez he was active in only one of two practice sessions, but that was enough to find the first difficulties of the weekend.

Due to new regulations imposed by the International Automobile Federation and the direction of the big circusthe Mexican had to give up his seat in the RB18 so that the youth Juri Vips added minutes aboard the car during FP1. Therefore, it was until FP2 that Czech He went out on the track, but with about two dozen laps behind, he did not have the best performance.

The member of Red Bull Racing ended the session in seventh position with 1:20.632 as his best time, almost a second away from the best classified that was the Ferrari of Monegasque Charles Leclerc (1:19.670). In second and third place finished George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, both from Mercedes; in fourth Carlos Sainz, from Ferrari; in fifth Max Verstappen, and in sixth Fernando Alonso, from Alpine.

The RB18 during activities of the 2022 F1 Spanish Grand Prix. Photo: @redbullracing

“Degradation was a major factor. It wasn’t easy to do two laps at the same speed because it’s a track where you only have one lap on the tyres. With high fuel load we have a clear idea, while with low fuel load we have to find the right compromise because it is difficult to put two laps together. You have to find the right balance and that is quite difficult. I hope we can take a step forward tonight to be competitive in the standings.”, Pérez said at the end of the session.

Something similar accused Verstappen, teammate of the Mexican in the Austrian team, who highlighted the difficulty in the conditions of the track, as well as the features available in the car. “It was a little hard to find the right balance in this heat. It’s clear that we have to work to fix the fastest lap, while the long runs look pretty good. At the moment I am satisfied.

“This is a tricky track for the tires and it is clear that we are not yet at our best in terms of balance. The good thing is that the weather will be constant throughout the weekend, so we can take advantage of today’s data to workr,” said the reigning world champion. Sebastian Vettel, Esteban Ocon and Mick Schumacher completed the top 10 in the second free practice of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen during activities of the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix of F1. Photo: @redbullracing

Czech Pérez appears on the sixth day of the championship with 66 points achieved results of having obtained two second places and two fourth places, which are enough to place him in the third position in the Drivers’ World Championship. At the start of the season, he trails Verstappen by 19 points and Charles Leclerc by 38.

The third free practice and qualifying session will take place on Saturday, May 21. The first at 06:00 hours and the second at 09:00 hours. The race will be on Sunday 23 at 08:00. All schedules in relation to the time of central Mexico.

