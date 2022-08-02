Digimon Survive falls short of the lead in Steam’s top sales this week

Stray is the game that has generated the most income again on the Valve platform.

Although it has made relatively little noise, Digimon Survive has been one of the big releases of the past week. However, if the latest Steam sales tops made us see that the premiere games were at the top of the list, the title of Bandai Namco has not been able to win the first position in the table.

Stray repeats at the top of the listAs we can see by taking a look at the statistics collected by Steam DB, the game that has generated the most revenue on Valve’s platform over the last seven days has been Stray, which repeat at the top thanks to its original proposal that invites us to live a feline adventure in a cyberpunk world.

Digimon Survive has to settle for being just behind BlueTwelve and Annapurna’s game, although it hasn’t generated more revenue than Steam Deck either (logical given its price), Valve’s console-computer that is gradually reaching more and more houses of those interested.

For the rest, in the rest of the list we can continue to see how much there is a desire for Marvel’s Spider-Man, the title developed by Insomniac that, after being released on PlayStation four years ago, lands on the 12th on PCwhich has caused pre-purchases to skyrocket for the title starring the arachnid superhero.

Below we leave you the top 10 video games and products that have generated the most revenue on Steam during the last week, which also corresponds to the end of July on the platform.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

Stray

Digimon Survive

No Man’s Sky

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Valve Index VR Kit

Elden Ring

Red Dead Redemption 2

Raft

Grand Theft Auto V



If you want to know how our experience has been with the title of Annapurna, which has emerged as the great protagonist of July, we encourage you to read the analysis of Stray published by our colleague Alejandro Pascual in 3DJuegos, defining the work as a unique and endearing title.

