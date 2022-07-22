Digimon Survive generates a stir due to a DLC not included in the physical edition

Guilmon downloadable content in Europe will only be available out of the box in the digital version.

There is little more than a week left to get your hands on Digimon Survive, the new role-playing video game from Bandai Namco based on the well-known Japanese franchise of digital creatures. We have already had different glimpses of his proposal through very complete trailers, but there are still some things to know.

The DLC will be included in the digital versionOne of the doubts that the community had in recent days referred to the different editions of the game, with bad news for users in Europe. And it is that, as has confirmed Bandai Namco on their official Twitter account, Guilmon launch DLC will not be in physical editions.

This means that the content that it offers for free to the digimon Guilmon and an additional item will only be included in the digital version called Digital Month One Edition, something that does not happen in other territories of the world such as the United States or Japan, where it is included in both physical and digital formats.

After three delays, Digimon Survive has its final release date set for the next july 29, when it will arrive on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. At 3DJuegos we have high expectations for him, having included him in our list of the 20 most anticipated RPGs of all of 2022.

More about: Digimon Survive, DLC, Bandai Namco and Digimon.