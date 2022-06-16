Digimon Survive premieres a new gameplay trailer in Spanish that confirms its release date

Bandai Namco’s role-playing title will have subtitles in Spanish and points to July 29 on PC and consoles.

There is very little left to enjoy Digimon Survive. The new role-playing game Bandai Namco opens at the end of July in Spain. It is something that we had already confirmed a couple of weeks ago, but now you can see for yourself in the new trailer that you have on these lines.

2D scenes are interspersed with 3D battlesThe video shows us just over a minute and a half of gameplay where the artistic section of the cinematics and conversations. These are subtitled in Spanish, although it is surprising that the term “evolution” is used instead of “digivolution”. Afterwards, we see the digimon in action, as well as some progression options that we can access.

The title is a Digimon RPG that, combining 2D and 3D scenarioswill urge us to find our way home through a decision-making and action system through turn-based combat where tactical knowledge of the battle will prevail, above all else.

As we have said, Digimon Survive has its release date set for the July 29 of this year, when it will arrive, after three delays, on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. A title that, without a doubt, we include in our list of the 20 most anticipated RPGs of all 2022.

More about: Digimon Survive, Bandai Namco, Digimon and Gameplay.