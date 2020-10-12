‘Dignity’ Producer Maria Elena Wood Powers Up Maria Wood Producciones

María Elena Wood, producer of Turner’s “Mary & Mike,” Joyn’s “Dignity” and now “Information of a Kidnapping” for Amazon Studios, is re-launching her personal manufacturing home, María Wood Producciones.

Shaping up already as a key Latin American manufacturing associate for high high-end fiction producers in Europe and the U.S., Maria Wood Producciones will focus, as in previous sequence produced by Wood, on premium scripted drama of substance, with a social or political underbelly and frequent recourse to artistic movie expertise.

“It’s what we’ve at all times carried out and know do,” Wood instructed Selection within the run-up to Mipcom. In distinction to the previous, nonetheless, she mentioned that “somewhat than speak about villains, despicable individuals,” Maria Wood Producciones will “cherry choose extra luminous, happier content material which talks about how we’re immediately.”

First up on Maria Wood Producciones’ slate is “Mujeres Grandes” (Huge Girls), an unique half-hour dramedy created and written by Chile’s Barbara Zemelman, author of hit Chilean sequence “Soltera Otra Vez.” Argentine writer-director Natalia Smirnoff, whose movies have competed at Berlin (“Puzzle”) and Sundance (“Lock Charmer”), is on board to direct.

In improvement, “Mujeres Grandes” activates Alicia, an actor, now 56, who, after a nasty expertise at a casting session and sickness from cosmetic surgery, flees to the South of Chile to the home of her aunt, who’s simply died.

There she’s joined by three of her greatest buddy: Gabriela, 58, whose work as a college lecturer is known as into query; cosmetician Julia, 57, who discovers her husband of almost 30 years is homosexual; and Isabel, 55, a financial institution worker handed over for promotion.

All determine to stick with Alicia and reconstruct their lives, recognizing their errors previously and having fun with a ladies’s true liberty which begins at 50, Wood argues, “when their sexuality, time and our bodies are lastly free.”

“The sequence facilities on a technology of girls which hardly exists in fiction, between 40 and 60,” Wood mentioned. “We go from ‘Intercourse within the Metropolis’ to ‘The Golden Women’ and these ladies are invisible, when it’s essentially the most free time we’ve got as ladies,” she added.

Maria Elena Wood

Courtesy: Maria Wood Producciones

A sequence which activates “affective bonds, the relations that lastly stay in life,” Wood mentioned, “Mujeres Grandes” will shoot on location at Chile’s Pucón, a lakeside village of extraordinary magnificence, surrounded by snow-capped volcanoes.

Maria Elena Wood and Patricio Pereira, producer of “Mary & Mike” and “Dignity,” in addition to the films directed by Maria Elena Wood’s brother Andrés Wood from 2004’s “Machuca” to final yr’s “Spider” (“Araña”), will each function govt producers on “Mujeres Grandes.”

Additionally on Wood’s first slate, Maria Wood Producciones is in improvement on a characteristic movie, “Un verano perfecto,” written by Zemelman and a romantic comedy impressed by unforgettable summers of youth and romance, mentioned Wood. It’s produced with The Mediapro Studio.

The movie activates “the imperfection of affection,” Wood added: “The expectations all of us have about love and the way life and circumstances transfer us, exhibiting how flawed we have been.”

Chilean playwright Guillermo Calderón, screenwriter of Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner “Violeta Went to Heaven” and Pablo Larrain’s Golden Globe-nominated “El Membership” and “Neruda,” will function director of improvement on the sequence “Patagonic Winds” (“Vientos Patagónicos”), a noir-ish thriller set in Southern Chile.

Wood directed documentaries “Michelle Bachelet, La hija del normal” (2006) and “Locas mujeres” (2011) out of Maria Wood Producciones earlier than producing 2017’s “Ramona” with Wood Producciones and 2018’s “Mary & Mike,” 2019’s “Dignity” and “Information of a Kidnapping,” in pre-production, out of Invercine & Wood.