Digvijay and Kamal Nath termed ‘Chunnu-Munnu’, Election Commission notice to BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

new Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday issued notice to BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for his alleged ‘Chunnu-Munnu’ remarks against Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath and asked them to reply within the next 48 hours. Also Read – BJP released list of Rajya Sabha candidates, Hardeep Singh Puri from UP, Arun Singh candidate

According to the notice, the statement made against the two Congress leaders at an election meeting in Indore on October 14 was found to be in violation of the provisions of the code of conduct. The notice is based on the report received from the Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh. Also Read – BJP in Pakistan: Imran Sarkar asked opposition party PDM, are they working on BJP’s agenda?

The notice stated, “The Commission provides you an opportunity to clarify your stand within 48 hours of receiving notice on the said statement. If this is not done, the Election Commission of India will take a decision without giving you any further information. “By-elections are to be held on November 3 for the 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and the campaign is going on. Also Read – Bihar: Nitish Kumar’s picture disappeared from BJP’s election advertisements, know how JDU’s game got spoiled