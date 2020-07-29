Digvijay Singh targeted the PM with regard to Rafael, wrote in the tweet, ‘Chokidar ji to bato do bato ko bhi?

New Delhi Rafale Fighter Plane will join the Indian Air Force today. 5 fighter jets of Rafale will reach Ambala today. In such a situation, politics has once again become hot in the country regarding Rafael. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Digvijaya Singh) has once again targeted the central government over the price of Rafael. Digvijay Singh made several consecutive tweets one after the other and tried to surround Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) with the Center. In his tweet, he has asked the Center for the price of Rafael. Digvijay Singh in his tweet has also raised questions on national security regarding Rafael Deal. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Narendra Modi, said – Government is soft towards defaulters

Digvijay Singh wrote in his first tweet – "Rafael fighter plane has finally arrived. The UPA, under the leadership of the Congress, decided in 2012 to purchase 126 Rafale and there was a provision for construction in the HAL of the Government of India, excluding 14 Rafale. This was evidence of being self-sufficient in India. The price of one Rafale was fixed at 746 crores. After coming to the Modi government, Modi entered into a new agreement with France without the approval of the Ministry of Defense and Finance and the Cabinet Committee and signed an agreement to give away the rights of HAL to a private company. Ignoring national security, I decided to buy only 34 instead of buying 126 Rafale.

This is another proof that the BJP government and Modi have compromised with national security. Please reply Mr. Modi. Will not give about China. Why? There is definitely some reason. – digvijaya singh (@ digvijaya_28) July 29, 2020

The present Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Reddyji, had requested several times in 2014 not to enter into any agreement with this company. Nevertheless, Modi ji entrusted this Chinese company to install smart meters in the sensitive area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir. – digvijaya singh (@ digvijaya_28) July 29, 2020

Digvijay Singh further wrote in his tweet – ‘The price of a Rafael was fixed by the Congress government for 746 crores but “Chowkidar” sir has bought a Rafael to this day, despite many demands in Parliament and even outside Parliament. Avoiding telling. Why? Because the theft of the watchman will be revealed !! “Watchman, now tell the price!”

In another tweet, he wrote – “While assessing national security, the Ministry of Defense had recommended to buy 126 Rafale, which the UPA agreed to accept. Now why did Modi ji decide to buy 34 Rafale instead of 126? Even when asked, no answer. Did Modi ji not compromise with national security? ‘