Digvijay Singh’s response to the arrest of Computer Baba – ‘This is the climax of political retaliation by the state government’

Indore: The district administration clamped down on Computer Baba on Sunday, just two days before the announcement of the results of the recent by-elections in Madhya Pradesh's 28 assembly seats. Officials said that along with the alleged illegal constructions of Computer Baba's ashram complex being frozen, seven people including Baba were arrested as a precautionary and sent to jail. He told that during this time rifles and pistols have also been found from the ashram.

Significantly, Computer Baba was seen campaigning against 22 rebel MLAs of Congress as "traitors" whose resignation from the assembly and joining the BJP led to the collapse of the then Kamal Nath government in March. After changing the party, BJP brought all these leaders from their old seats in the by-elections, whose results are to come on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police (Western Region) Maheshchandra Jain said that the administration in Jambordi Hapsi village, adjacent to Indore city, has demolished the illegal construction in Computer Baba's ashram complex.

He said, "Computer Baba and six people associated with him have been arrested as a precaution under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) (Precautionary arrest to prevent cognizable offense) during the administration's campaign. Given." Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prashant Choubey informed that rifles and pistols have also been found in the items that were taken out of Computer Baba's ashram before the illegal construction was demolished. He said that the license of the rifle is being investigated.

Administration officials said that during the investigation, illegal possession and construction of two acres of government land in the premises of Computer Baba was found to be certified. The ashram is spread over 40 acres of land and its current market value is estimated to be around Rs 80 crore.

He said that the revenue department had imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the occupants of the ashram in this case a few days ago and they were asked to remove illegal constructions from government land.

Officials said that after the encroachment was not removed, the administration took out the contents of the ashram and demolished the illegal construction, including sheds, buildings and rooms. During this time a heavy police force was deployed there.

On the other hand, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh raised questions during the administration’s action against Computer Baba. He said in a tweet, “Computer Baba’s ashram and temple are being broken without any notice in Indore due to revenge. This is the climax of political vendetta. I condemn it. ” Namdev Das Tyagi is the real name of a computer baba who belongs to Vaishnava sect (Hindu Mataavalambi who worshiped Lord Vishnu as his presiding deity). The previous Kamal Nath government, which could last only 15 months, made Computer Baba the chairman of the trust set up for the conservation of the Narmada, Kshipra and Mandakini rivers.

Earlier, the then BJP government of the state had also given five religious leaders, including Computer Baba, the status of Minister of State in April 2018, but Computer Baba resigned shortly after, alleging that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan In order to keep the Narmada clean and prohibit illegal sand mining from this river, the saint has “promised promise” to the community.