Digvijay told inauspicious time for Ram temple foundation stone, requested PM Modi to postpone it

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Congress veteran Digvijay Singh has again requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to postpone the foundation stone program, stating the inauspicious time for the five announced dates for the foundation stone of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya. He said that the result of ignoring the beliefs of Sanatan Hinduism is that Kovid-19 is happening to the priests and BJP leaders of Ram temple and a minister of Uttar Pradesh died on Sunday from this epidemic.

Digvijay tweeted, "On August 5, Jagadguru Swami Swaroopanandji Maharaj had warned in detail about the inauspicious Muhurta of Lord Rama's temple foundation. This ominous muhurat was taken out at the convenience of Modi ji. That is, Modi ji is older than thousands of years of established beliefs of Hinduism. Is this Hindutva?"

He further wrote, "The result of ignoring the beliefs of Sanatan Hinduism. 1- All priests of Ram Mandir Corona Virus positive, 2- Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamla Rani Varun died of Corona Virus, 3- BJP President of Uttar Pradesh (Swatantra Dev Singh) in Corona Virus Positive Hospital, 4- Home Minister of India Amit Shah at Corona Virus Positive Hospital, 5- BJP Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh (Shivraj Singh Chauhan) and BJP President of Madhya Pradesh (Vishnu Dutt Sharma) at Corona Virus Positive Hospital, 6- BJP Chief Minister of Karnataka (BS Yeddyurappa) Corona In a virus positive hospital.

Digvijay said, “Modi ji, you want to send the hospital to how many people by laying the foundation stone of Lord Ram temple in the inauspicious muhurat? Yogi ji, please explain to Modi ji. Why are all the limitations of Sanatan Dharma being broken while you are there? And what are your compulsions that you are letting all this happen? “

He said, “Now another question exists. Uttar Pradesh minister died of corona virus. BJP President of Uttar Pradesh Corona Virus Positive, Home Minister of India Corona Virus Positive. Should the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (Yogi Adityanath) and the Prime Minister of India (Narendra Modi) not live separately in these circumstances? Is the obligation to move to separate habitat only for the general public? Prime Minister not for Chief Minister? The time limit for detached habitat is 14 days. “

Digvijay further tweeted, “I request Modi ji to postpone the inauspicious muhurt of August 5. After hundreds of years of struggle, the construction of Lord Ram temple has come. Stop being obstructed by your dogma. “He said that Lord Rama is the center of faith of crores of Hindus and don’t play with the established beliefs of our religion for thousands of years.”

Digvijay said, “On the inauspicious time of laying the foundation stone for the construction of Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya, the statement of Swami Swaroopanandji Maharaj, the most senior Shankaracharya of Dwarka and Joshimath of our Hindu (Sanatan) religion, based on the scriptures and statements on authenticated facts Must see.

