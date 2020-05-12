Dil Raju gets married for the second time, married to Vygha Reddy

Dil Raju Second Marriage: Telugu films producer Dil Raju the 49-year previous tied the knot on Sunday (Could 10) evening at Sri Venkateswara temple in Nizamabad, Telangana as per custom. Dil Raju Married to Vygha reddy.

The marriage was a low-key affair with solely his relations in attendance.

It’s been solely a day since well-known Telugu producer Dil Raju put an finish to the information surrounding his particular person life and confirmed that he’s going to get hitched for the second time.

Earlier than Marriage Dil Raju tweeted, “With the world coming to a standstill, issues haven’t fairly been nice for most of us on knowledgeable entrance. I haven’t been going by means of a good time personally as effectively for some time now. However I’m hopeful issues will quiet down very quickly and all will probably be effectively.”

Dil Raju’s first spouse, Anitha, handed away due to a large cardiac arrest in 2017. The producer had been alone for over three years till he determined to get married once more.

Dil Raju’s second spouse’s identify is Tejaswini, however now her identify is modified; after the marriage with Dil Raju, her identify is Vygha Reddy.

After the second marriage pictures of Dil Raju circulated on social media, Many are looking out on the web about the Dil Raju new spouse, Dil Raju’s second spouse, Vygha Reddy’s profiles/wiki.

Right here as per some information web site, it cames to know that Dil Raju’s second spouse Vygha Reddy (Tejaswini) age is 31, and Tejaswini was reportedly an air-hostess at Shamshabad, Telangana airport.

Additionally it is reported that Dil Raju’s spouse, Tejaswini, has modified her identify to Vygha Reddy. This appears to have been executed at the request of Dil Raju’s daughter, Hanshitha Reddy, who was additionally current throughout the marriage ceremony.

One more reason behind altering the identify is, the stories state that the identify is modified as per astrology.

Dil Raju Daughter Hanshitha Reddy married to Archit Reddy, and now at current, they’ve two youngsters.

Dil Raju Daughter Hanshitha Reddy.

At current, Dil Raju is producing Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie, Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of hit Bollywood movie, Pink. In Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan performed a lead function.