Dileep R Shetty (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Dileep R Shetty (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Dileep R Shetty is an Indian actor, fashion and dancer who predominantly works in Telugu tv. He’s well-known for Kasthuri Nivasa in 2019. He used to be exceptional for his distinguished function in tv sequence Krishna Tulasi (or Krishna Sundari in Kannada).

Delivery & Circle of relatives

Dileep Shetty used to be born on 16 October 1992 in Mangalore, Karnataka. His father’s identify is Raju Shetty and, his mom’s identify is Sumathi R Shetty. He finished his M.Com. from Alvas School Moodabidri. He has a sister named Akshatha Shetty. After finishing his level, he settled in Bangalore to snatch alternatives within the glamour business. He aspired to be an actor from an early age, and not failed to wait cultural occasions of college and school.

Bio

Actual Title Dileep R Shetty Nickname Dileep Career Actor, Dancer and Type Date of Delivery 16 October 1992 Age (as in 2021) 29 Years Delivery Position Mangalore, Karnataka Nationality Indian House The city Mangalore, Karnataka Circle of relatives Mom : Sumathi R Shetty

Father : Raju Shetty

Sister : Akshatha Shetty

Brother : No longer To be had

Spouse : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mangalore, Karnataka

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Profession

Dileep Shetty started his profession as a fashion of print media, used to realize ramps, model photoshoots, and native video commercials. Slowly he gave the impression on tv methods, acquainted with a sequence of auditions.

Within the yr 2015, he gained the first runner up identify of Mr. Dubai. Within the yr 2017, Dileep got the primary step forward for the Kannada TV sequence Vidya Vinayaka, he performed reverse Kavitha Gowda. Within the yr 2019, he starred within the tv sequence Kannada Swarna Kadgam, along Sanjjanaa Galrani. Shetty made his look on Kasturi Nivasa- Udaya tv within the yr 2020.

Dileep starred within the action-thriller Kannada movie Roberrt, directed by means of Tharun Sudhir and labored alongwith Darshan, Jagatathi Babu, and Asha Bhat. Dileep acted as Cherry, Nanabhai’s son. He’s notable for Kasthuri Nivasa (Kannada) 2019 and Krishna Tulsi. He took section within the fact dance display Nach Baliye UAE and decided on as the most efficient finalist. After he participated within the Colours Kannada dance display in 2019. He used to be a part of a Qalander video album by means of Pakistani singer Stuff Ali.

Training Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 6′ 1″ Toes Weight 78 Kg Frame Form Chest: 44 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Dancing and Taking part in Guitar

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Girlfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Dileep R Shetty

Dileep Shetty hails from Mangalore, Karnataka.

He discovered to bounce and play track very professionally, coming nearer to play.

Dileep relocated to the United Arab Emirates and labored on the NMC’s Al Ain Sanatorium.

He collaborated with the Snitch clothes logo.

He at all times celebrates his birthday with orphan kids.

Shetty gained the Vishwa Bunts award in Udupi.

In 2021, he engaged in Zee Telugu’s display Krishna Tulsi reverse to Aishwarya H. The display could also be dubbed in Kannada entitled Krishna Sundari.

You probably have extra information about Dileep R Shetty. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

Comparable