Dilip Ghosh mentioned – The ones dwelling in BJP should make sacrifices, those that wish to be in energy must no longer keep within the birthday party

Kolkata: Many leaders who left the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and joined the BJP are making ready to return to the Trinamool Congress after the BJP's defeat within the West Bengal Meeting elections, for which state BJP President Dilip Ghosh mentioned that Individuals who wish to experience energy with out sacrificing them might be requested to go away. Dilip Ghosh had mentioned that the departure of the birthday party's nationwide vice chairman Mukul Roy is not going to make a lot distinction. He wrote on Twitter that "some other people have a addiction of fixing events".

Dilip Ghosh tweeted in Bengali language, "If somebody needs to be in BJP, he has to make sacrifices. Those that handiest wish to experience energy can not keep in BJP. We will be able to no longer stay them." On the identical time, BJP nationwide secretary and previous MP Anupam Hazra mentioned that the individuals who don't seem to be in a position to face with the birthday party at the moment when "lots of its staff are going through assaults from Trinamool Congress (TMC). and are changing into homeless, they're unfastened to move.

Nisha Dilip Ghosh tweeted in Bengali language on former state minister Rajiv Banerjee, who joined the BJP sooner than the elections, "If somebody needs to be within the BJP, he has to make sacrifices." Like leaders have began praising the Trinamool Congress quickly after its victory. He isn't wanted within the birthday party." Quickly after Roy rejoined the TMC, Rajiv Banerjee met the birthday party's state normal secretary Kunal Ghosh, however each known as it a "courtesy name".

He mentioned, “Dilip da mentioned the suitable factor. Those that got here to the BJP simply sooner than the elections for energy and are actually expressing their need to go back via sending SOS to Mamata Banerjee, must depart straight away. The birthday party does not want them.” Hazra had previous mentioned foyer politics used to be occurring within the BJP’s state unit throughout the elections and just one or two leaders got accountability, the remaining have been “not noted”. Then again, he had mentioned that he would proceed to toughen his birthday party.

Describing Roy as a “Bug”, senior BJP chief Tathagata Roy tweeted, “After being welcomed into the BJP, he won get right of entry to to its pan-India leaders, mingled with the instantly other people of the state BJP… birthday party and Know the entirety about its internal issues. He went again and informed the entirety to Mamata.” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh mentioned that many of us have expressed their need to go back, however our president Mamata Banerjee will take the general determination.

Senior Trinamool Congress chief Saugata Roy mentioned, “Had Dilip Ghosh had even a little bit self-respect and responsibility, he would have resigned from the submit (state BJP president) after his birthday party’s deficient efficiency in Birbhum on June 8.” A bunch of 5 BJP staff within the district took to the streets to announce that they’d made up our minds to hand over the birthday party and go back to the TMC in order that they might get an opportunity to paintings for ‘Maa Mati Manush’ below the management of Mamata Banerjee.

District TMC leaders mentioned their request could be regarded as after conserving talks with native birthday party individuals who labored for the birthday party throughout the elections. Previous, a number of others, together with former MLAs Sonali Guha and Dipendu Biswas, had appealed to Banerjee to take him again to the birthday party. TMC president Banerjee mentioned throughout a contemporary press convention that she would no longer settle for requests from leaders who hand over the birthday party simply sooner than the April-Might elections.