Dilip Kumar admitted to PD Hinduja Health center in Mumbai because of shortness of breath

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to PD Hinduja Health center in Mumbai. He was once having respiring problems since previous few days, says his spouse Saira Banu percent.twitter.com/eNn4hfhELL

– ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

Allow us to inform you that Dilip Kumar is 98 years previous and he’s dealing with age comparable issues for a very long time. The main points are nonetheless awaited.