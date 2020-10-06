Dilip Ray, minister in NDA government convicted in coal scam, 14 to be sentenced

new Delhi: A special court in Delhi on Tuesday convicted former Union Minister Dilip Ray in a coal scam case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Jharkhand in 1999. Special Judge Bharat Paraskar held Ray, Minister of State (Coal) in the NDA government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, for criminal conspiracy and other offenses. The court will pronounce the sentence on 14 October. Also Read – Now video of another MP of MP goes viral, women are seen distributing sarees

The court also convicted two then senior officials of the Ministry of Coal, Pradeep Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, Castron Technologies Limited (CTL), its directors Mahendra Kumar Aggarwal and Castron Mining Limited (CML). This case is related to the allocation of ‘Brahmadih coal block’ in Giridih, Jharkhand in 1999. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Which side is pointing to LJP contesting elections separately from NDA? Is BJP Nitish Kumar …

The court has convicted Dilip Ray, who was the Minister of State for Coal in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, and five others in the coal block allocation case. The court said that these people conspired together, this thing proves without any doubt. The case relates to the allocation of 105.153 hectares of coal mining area in Giridih district of Jharkhand by the 14th Screening Committee of the Ministry of Coal in 1999. Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: JDU-BJP agrees on seats in Bihar! Today can be announced

Special Judge Bharat Parashar of Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi found Dilip Ray guilty of criminal conspiracy in the allocation of coal blocks in Jharkhand. Dilip Ray was the coal minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1999.

The court convicted him of 120 B (criminal conspiracy) 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In addition, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and Castron Mining Ltd have also been convicted for offenses under 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Punishment against the culprits will be announced on October 14. The statements of 51 witnesses in the case were recorded.

According to the prosecution, the facts and circumstances found in the case clearly prove that private parties and government servants were found together in the criminal conspiracy. The court said that the Brahmadih coal block was not a nationalized coal mine and was also not included in the identified list of captive coal blocks to be allocated by the Ministry of Coal.

Senior Public Prosecutor A.P. Singh told the court that the Brahmadih coal block was not a identified captive coal block allocated to private parties. Even the screening committee was not able to consider allotting it to any company.

The prosecution said that Dilip Ray himself approved the guidelines of the Ministry of Coal that if the annual production capacity in open cast is less than 1 MTP then no coal block was allotted to the company engaged in production of iron and steel or sponge iron Will go. However, in the case of Castron Technologies Limited, they agreed to weaken these guidelines, so that private parties involved could get unfair benefits.