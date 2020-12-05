Diljit Dosanjh reached Singhu Border in support of farmers, said – there is no bloodshed

Diljit Singh Dosanjh addresses protesting farmers at Singhu border: Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh met farmers opposing the new agricultural laws on the Singhu border on Saturday. While supporting the farmers, Punjabi and Bollywood film star Diljit Dosanjh said that he requested the government to accept the demands of the farmers. Explain that while trying to break the deadlock created by the ongoing protests against the new agricultural laws of the Center, the government on Saturday told the representatives of the agitating farmers that they are “open minded” ready to take care of all their concerns is. Also Read – Diljit Dosanjh, who is on Twitter after a quarrel with Kangana, is continuously increasing the number of followers

Singer and actor Diljit Singh Dosanjh addressed the farmers' protests on the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) and said, "Our only request to the Center is to meet the demands of our farmers." All the people are sitting in peace and the whole country is with the farmers."

Diljit Dosanjh said, "Things are twisted on Twitter, don't let the issues get lost. With folded hands, I request the government to accept the demands of our farmer brothers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully, no bloodshed is happening.

#WATCH | Things are twisted on Twitter, not to distract issues. With folded hands, I request the government also to accept the demands of our farmer brothers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully, there is no bloodshed: actor Diljit Dosanjh on the Singhu border pic.twitter.com/eSSSWqnNA9 – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 5, 2020

Let us tell you that the fifth round of talks between farmers and central government ministers is going on in Vigyan Bhawan here. In this talk, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told a group of 40 representatives of several farmer organizations that the government is committed to a cordial dialogue and welcomes all their positive suggestions on new agricultural laws.

Talking about Diljit, there was a sharp debate on Twitter between actor Diljit Dosanjh and actress Kangana Ranaut regarding the farmer movement. The case began with Kangana’s name being raised by the name of Bilkis Bano, popularized by the Shaheen Bagh movement, but now it has reached a tussle between the two artists.