Diljot Chhabra (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Diljot Chhabra (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

 

Diljot Chhabra is an Indian television actress and model. She is bought popularity via playing the location of Particular Agent Sanjana in SAB TV provide Ziddi Dil Maane Na throughout the year 2021.

Biography

Diljot Chhabra was once born in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Punjabi family. Diljot began her occupation as an actress with the youth-oriented and romantic television sequence Ziddi Dil Maane Na, which portrays the phenomenal personality of Particular Agent Sanjana additionally known as Sanju, broadcasted on SAB TV throughout the year 2021. She has moreover worked in a lot of advertisements business for producers like Rexona, Royal Enfield, The Souled Retailer, Kay via Katrina, Tata Motors, Parle, Tanishq, and various others.

Bio

Actual Title Diljot Chhabra
Career Actress and Type
Date of Start No longer Recognized
Age (as in 2021) No longer Recognized
Start Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
House The city Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Circle of relatives Mom : Amarjeet Chhabra
Diljot Chhabra with Mother
Father : No longer To be had
Sister : Renny Chhabra (Elder)
Diljot Chhabra with Sister
Brother : No longer To be had
Husband : No longer To be had
Faith Sikhism
Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Diljot Chhabra (Actress)

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty No longer Recognized
School No longer Recognized
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
Debut Tv : Ziddi Dil Maane Na (2021)
Awards No longer To be had
Diljot Chhabra (Actress)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 6″ Toes
Weight 53 Kg
Determine Dimension 34-26-34
Eye Color Brown
Hair Color Brown
Leisure pursuits Travelling, Sketching and Yoga
Diljot Chhabra (Actress)

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single
Boyfriends No longer To be had
Controversies None
Wage (approx) No longer To be had
Web Price No longer To be had
Diljot Chhabra (Actress)

Social Media Presence

Fb No longer To be had
Twitter No longer To be had
Instagram Diljot Chhabra
Wikipedia No longer To be had

Some Info About Diljot Chhabra

  • Diljot Chhabra was once born and offered up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
  • She bought showing and dance training from Anupam Kher’s Actor Get ready.
  • She is a certified Yoga trainer and performed a 100 hours Yoga teacher training path from Yoga Vedanta Accept as true with, Rishikesh.
  • Diljot is taken with dog and owns a puppy dog.

