Diljot Chhabra (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Diljot Chhabra (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Diljot Chhabra is an Indian television actress and model. She is bought popularity via playing the location of Particular Agent Sanjana in SAB TV provide Ziddi Dil Maane Na throughout the year 2021.

Biography

Diljot Chhabra was once born in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Punjabi family. Diljot began her occupation as an actress with the youth-oriented and romantic television sequence Ziddi Dil Maane Na, which portrays the phenomenal personality of Particular Agent Sanjana additionally known as Sanju, broadcasted on SAB TV throughout the year 2021. She has moreover worked in a lot of advertisements business for producers like Rexona, Royal Enfield, The Souled Retailer, Kay via Katrina, Tata Motors, Parle, Tanishq, and various others.

Bio

Actual Title Diljot Chhabra Career Actress and Type Date of Start No longer Recognized Age (as in 2021) No longer Recognized Start Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian House The city Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : Amarjeet Chhabra



Father : No longer To be had

Sister : Renny Chhabra (Elder)



Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : No longer To be had Faith Sikhism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty No longer Recognized School No longer Recognized Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Ziddi Dil Maane Na (2021) Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 6″ Toes Weight 53 Kg Determine Dimension 34-26-34 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Brown Leisure pursuits Travelling, Sketching and Yoga

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Fb No longer To be had Twitter No longer To be had Instagram Diljot Chhabra Wikipedia No longer To be had

Some Info About Diljot Chhabra

Diljot Chhabra was once born and offered up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

She bought showing and dance training from Anupam Kher’s Actor Get ready.

She is a certified Yoga trainer and performed a 100 hours Yoga teacher training path from Yoga Vedanta Accept as true with, Rishikesh.

Diljot is taken with dog and owns a puppy dog.

If you must have additional details about Diljot Chhabra. Please commentary underneath we’ll up-to-the-minute within a hour.

Keep Tuned with sociallykeeda.com for additional Leisure data.

The put up Diljot Chhabra (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.

Obtain Server



Watch On-line Complete HD







