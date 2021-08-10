Diljot Chhabra (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Diljot Chhabra (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Diljot Chhabra is an Indian television actress and model. She is bought popularity via playing the location of Particular Agent Sanjana in SAB TV provide Ziddi Dil Maane Na throughout the year 2021.
Biography
Diljot Chhabra was once born in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Punjabi family. Diljot began her occupation as an actress with the youth-oriented and romantic television sequence Ziddi Dil Maane Na, which portrays the phenomenal personality of Particular Agent Sanjana additionally known as Sanju, broadcasted on SAB TV throughout the year 2021. She has moreover worked in a lot of advertisements business for producers like Rexona, Royal Enfield, The Souled Retailer, Kay via Katrina, Tata Motors, Parle, Tanishq, and various others.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Diljot Chhabra
|Career
|Actress and Type
|Date of Start
|No longer Recognized
|Age (as in 2021)
|No longer Recognized
|Start Position
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The city
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Amarjeet Chhabra
Father : No longer To be had
Sister : Renny Chhabra (Elder)
Brother : No longer To be had
Husband : No longer To be had
|Faith
|Sikhism
|Cope with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Schooling Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|No longer Recognized
|School
|No longer Recognized
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Tv : Ziddi Dil Maane Na (2021)
|Awards
|No longer To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|5′ 6″ Toes
|Weight
|53 Kg
|Determine Dimension
|34-26-34
|Eye Color
|Brown
|Hair Color
|Brown
|Leisure pursuits
|Travelling, Sketching and Yoga
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Boyfriends
|No longer To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|No longer To be had
|Web Price
|No longer To be had
Social Media Presence
|Fb
|No longer To be had
|No longer To be had
|Diljot Chhabra
|Wikipedia
|No longer To be had
Some Info About Diljot Chhabra
- Diljot Chhabra was once born and offered up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- She bought showing and dance training from Anupam Kher’s Actor Get ready.
- She is a certified Yoga trainer and performed a 100 hours Yoga teacher training path from Yoga Vedanta Accept as true with, Rishikesh.
- Diljot is taken with dog and owns a puppy dog.
