Diljot Chhabra (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Diljot Chhabra (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Diljot Chhabra is an Indian tv actress and style. She is gained popularity through enjoying the function of Particular Agent Sanjana in SAB TV display Ziddi Dil Maane Na within the 12 months 2021.
Biography
Diljot Chhabra used to be born in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Punjabi circle of relatives. Diljot started her profession as an actress with the youth-oriented and romantic tv collection Ziddi Dil Maane Na, which portrays the outstanding persona of Particular Agent Sanjana often referred to as Sanju, broadcasted on SAB TV within the 12 months 2021. She has additionally labored in more than a few advertisements commercial for manufacturers like Rexona, Royal Enfield, The Souled Retailer, Kay through Katrina, Tata Motors, Parle, Tanishq, and plenty of others.
Bio
Schooling Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|No longer Identified
|Faculty
|No longer Identified
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Tv : Ziddi Dil Maane Na (2021)
|Awards
|No longer To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 6″ Ft
|Weight
|53 Kg
|Determine Dimension
|34-26-34
|Eye Color
|Brown
|Hair Color
|Brown
|Spare time activities
|Travelling, Sketching and Yoga
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Boyfriends
|No longer To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|No longer To be had
|Web Price
|No longer To be had
Social Media Presence
|Fb
|No longer To be had
|No longer To be had
|Diljot Chhabra
|Wikipedia
|No longer To be had
Some Information About Diljot Chhabra
- Diljot Chhabra used to be born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- She gained appearing and dance coaching from Anupam Kher’s Actor Get ready.
- She is an authorized Yoga teacher and carried out a 100 hours Yoga trainer coaching path from Yoga Vedanta Consider, Rishikesh.
- Diljot is keen on canines and owns a puppy canine.
