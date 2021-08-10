Diljot Chhabra (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Diljot Chhabra is an Indian tv actress and style. She is gained popularity through enjoying the function of Particular Agent Sanjana in SAB TV display Ziddi Dil Maane Na within the 12 months 2021.

Biography

Diljot Chhabra used to be born in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Punjabi circle of relatives. Diljot started her profession as an actress with the youth-oriented and romantic tv collection Ziddi Dil Maane Na, which portrays the outstanding persona of Particular Agent Sanjana often referred to as Sanju, broadcasted on SAB TV within the 12 months 2021. She has additionally labored in more than a few advertisements commercial for manufacturers like Rexona, Royal Enfield, The Souled Retailer, Kay through Katrina, Tata Motors, Parle, Tanishq, and plenty of others.

Bio

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty No longer Identified
Faculty No longer Identified
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
Debut Tv : Ziddi Dil Maane Na (2021)
Awards No longer To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 6″ Ft
Weight 53 Kg
Determine Dimension 34-26-34
Eye Color Brown
Hair Color Brown
Spare time activities Travelling, Sketching and Yoga
Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single
Boyfriends No longer To be had
Controversies None
Wage (approx) No longer To be had
Web Price No longer To be had
Social Media Presence

Fb No longer To be had
Twitter No longer To be had
Instagram Diljot Chhabra
Wikipedia No longer To be had

Some Information About Diljot Chhabra

  • Diljot Chhabra used to be born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
  • She gained appearing and dance coaching from Anupam Kher’s Actor Get ready.
  • She is an authorized Yoga teacher and carried out a 100 hours Yoga trainer coaching path from Yoga Vedanta Consider, Rishikesh.

  • Diljot is keen on canines and owns a puppy canine.

If in case you have extra information about Diljot Chhabra. Please remark underneath we can up to date inside of a hour.

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

