Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike Launch Influencer Management Agency

DJ and manufacturing duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are launching a music, gaming and way of life company known as The Smash Universe.

The corporate will give attention to content material creators, avid gamers and way of life influencers, offering administration and inventive companies and advertising ideas.

The DJs, brothers Dimitri Thivaios and Michael Thivaios, are teaming within the enterprise with Miranda Huybers, a gaming business veteran who was a part of Activision’s “Name of Responsibility” crew, Nick Depauw, head of SMASH esports, Nick Royaards, who manages Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, in addition to Perry van de Mosselaar and Dwayne Megens of impartial dance label Smash The Home Information.

Mentioned Dimitri Vegas in saying the launch: “I’m tremendous enthusiastic about this new venture, serving to to attach music and gaming as each worlds are essential to me.”

“Creating a brand new universe wherein each the gaming and music world are mixed has been considered one of my goals for years, and that’s why I’m joyful to work with this superior crew to introduce everybody to The Smash Universe,” added Miranda Huybers. “Specializing in on-line content material creation in addition to distinctive ideas, we need to be a part of an in depth buyer journey and be there for everybody, anytime and wherever.”

The Smash Universe launch will coincide with a livestream on Twitch at 9:30am PT which can characteristic represented expertise.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike topped DJ Magazine’s High 100 in 2019, the primary time a duo has reached the apex. The Belgians just lately participated in a digital model of the Tomorrowland competition. Titled Across the World, it featured performers Katy Perry, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Nervo and extra.