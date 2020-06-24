Dina Actress Shannon Woodward on the Sequel – Variety

The extremely anticipated “The Final of Us Half II,” launched final Friday, clearly brings again the two characters at the heart of the franchise: Joel and Ellie. However it additionally introduces a bevy of recent characters to the infection-ravaged world, amongst them Dina, an outgoing, flirtatious, quick-witted younger lady who turns into the love curiosity of Ellie.

Their relationship is at the coronary heart of “Half II,” presenting some actual heat in a narrative that’s so darkish, it’s usually laborious to get via. Based on Shannon Woodward, who voices Dina, that dynamic was after all born via the writing, but in addition her friendship with Ellie’s actor, Ashley Johnson. “Ashley and I are actually tender with each other,” she says. “Even in the first time we learn, there was already a dynamic the place it was like, ‘you throw a ball and I’ll catch it.’ “

Woodward, additionally identified for her roles in “Westworld” and “Elevating Hope,” talked to Variety about her love for “The Final of Us” (even earlier than becoming a member of the forged), taking on a motion-capture function and what it was like becoming a member of the much-hyped sequel. (And for Variety‘s chat with Johnson, click on right here.)

Have been you a fan of “The Final of Us” earlier than getting this function?

Yeah, I feel I performed the recreation 3 times earlier than having any involvement with it. I really bear in mind the first time I actually heard about the recreation — I used to be conscious of it, however my youthful brother was dwelling at my home at the time, and he was enjoying the recreation extremely loudly, and I used to be attempting to sleep. I needed to work the subsequent day. I used to be like, “You’ve gotta cease, it’s so loud.” And he was sobbing, he was like “I’m so sorry! Shannon, this recreation is so loopy. This woman — you spend all this time attempting to guard her, and I simply killed everybody!” I used to be like, “What are you speaking about?” That was the first time I’d heard about the recreation, and he was like “You’ve gotta play it,” and I performed it. It had a very profound impact on me. I feel it was the first time I’d ever performed a recreation that felt prefer it elevated the nature of storytelling that I’d ever skilled, in the sense that, if you watch a present or film or learn a novel, you’re an observer. That is the first time that I’d felt like I used to be making lively selections as a participant, so I felt complicit in these choices. In the similar means {that a} magician makes you choose a card, and you actually really feel such as you selected that card, however that’s why they’re actually good at their jobs. And that simply actually felt profound to me.

[Writer] Halley Gross and I had labored collectively on the first season of “Westworld” and we had been on a hiatus, and I bumped into her at a celebration and requested her afterwards what she was as much as over the summer season, and she or he was like, “I’m working at Naughty Canine.” I’m an enormous gamer, and clearly performed “The Final of Us” and the “Uncharted” video games, so I used to be like, “What are you working on at Naughty Canine?,” realizing that they simply launched “Uncharted 4.” I used to be like, “Is it ‘The Final of Us 2’?” And she or he simply went actually pale and was like, “I can’t discuss it!” And I used to be like, “Oh my god, I’m such an enormous fan. You don’t need to say something, however simply inform [writer/director] Neil Druckmann that I’d die to have a line in the recreation.” And we went forwards and backwards for a pair months and her being like, “Oh, he actually likes ‘Westworld,’” and I used to be like, “I actually like every little thing he’s ever performed,” till just a few months later, when she was like, “There’s a function, however you need to audition.” And I used to be like, “Oh my god, you’re going to let me audition?” So then I auditioned, after which they employed me, and that’s how I prefer to say I stalked my means into being a part of the recreation.

Ashley faces a sure form of strain in bringing again such a beloved character in Ellie, however I feel you have got a unique form of problem in introducing a brand new character. Did you’re feeling any form of nervousness in that regard?

I ought to have. I feel the best half for me about performing is when you understand the world that you simply’re about to enter and as a fan of this recreation, I used to be simply so excited to go dwell inside it. Certainly one of the issues that actually moved me about the recreation is Ashley’s efficiency, which is the first time I’d ever seen a efficiency in a online game that felt so practical, and it was nuanced, and calibrated on this means that I consider that particular person lived on this world in an actual means. In a variety of post-apocalyptic tales, I really feel like folks actually lose their humorousness. Individuals are actually targeted on, like, “It’s a tough life,” and yeah, however that’s been their total life. Individuals are nonetheless folks, even when issues are extremely troublesome. And so it actually moved me, and I used to be very excited to leap in and dwell in that world, significantly with Ashley, as a result of in my head, I performed that recreation all the time, and I already cherished Ellie. I already knew Ellie, similar to each participant. It was like they simply let me free and so they had been like, “okay, you may hang around with Ellie for 4 years off and on for a pair occasions a month.”

After you bought the function, what sorts of conversations did you have got with Ashley? Did you get any recommendation or perception from her?

We by no means actually had conversations like that. Ashley and I had been actually all the time on the similar web page, and truthfully, she is such a great actor that it was really easy for me to do my job. I simply realized my strains, after which I used to be simply reacting to Ashley. The factor is, you may say “hello, how are you?” and it may well imply one million various things. You will be extremely pleasant or it may be extremely condescending. So you may’t actually plan for a way one other actor’s gonna carry out, that’s how I see it. You already know what a scene wants and what you assume the scene is, and I simply present up and reply to Ashley. And that’s the actor I form of am, although. It’s chaotic and unpredictable, I do not know what I’m gonna do – which I don’t know if that’s a great or dangerous factor, however that’s simply form of my type. I simply form of present up and consider it, which implies it’s totally different each time. So I feel even after I screen-tested with Ashley, I bear in mind Neil solely directed Ashley, and it was to see what I’d do in a different way and it was a lot enjoyable, and that’s form of how the complete shoot was. I imply, he would direct me too, however he would form of say, “Shannon, do that,” and see the way it affected Ashley. We actually related to one another in a short time and deeply.

Which may play into Dina as a personality a bit of bit – I don’t know if “enjoyable” is the proper phrase, however she will get some intelligent strains and affords a few of the few moments of levity. How did her character develop over the previous few years of constructing this recreation?

You already know, I see a variety of Neil and Halley in a variety of these characters. Halley is admittedly humorous and irreverent and I feel I’m too. It’s laborious for me to know what number of of these items are hen and the egg – like, there have been a variety of issues that had been written earlier than I used to be there, and I do not know what they had been. I’ve talked with Neil so much about what I stated earlier about common humor and what makes folks really feel complete is how they cope with trauma, and I feel a variety of the methods folks cope with trauma is thru levity. And clearly inside cause, however I feel when it’s there, it’s not solely a way of launch, however it makes folks really feel actually human. So there have been positively locations like that the place I’d consider a joke and I’d say, “come on, simply let me say it!” After which they might. And there have been some occasions in the sales space, in the dialogue, they might’ve written jokes and so they’d be like, “all proper, Shannon you may have 15 seconds to go forward and roll on your personal jokes,” and a few of them made it in.

That is your first motion-capture function. Was {that a} problem to get used to?

At first, it was laborious to get used to the digicam proper in entrance of my face, however I feel it solely took me a couple of half an hour the place I may like, cease seeing it. After which it wasn’t an enormous deal. At first I used to be like, “Oh my god, that is so bizarre.” However in the similar means if you shoot movie and tv, such as you get fairly used to pretending 150 folks aren’t standing proper subsequent to you if you’re doing a scene the place you’re imagined to be very alone. So it was only a totally different form of cognitive dissonance. I adjusted. It was tougher to do the extra intimate scenes the place Ashley and I had been sticking along with Velcro, and I do know that like, that’s simply the nature of the beast, however that was laborious to get used to. We had been continually attempting to regulate in order that we wouldn’t, like, stick to one another in the center of the scene and be like, “I can’t transfer! That is going nice, however now my hand is caught to your again!”

Has something stunned you about response to the recreation? What do you consider the reactions which have come out?

I feel this recreation is about love and grief, and I feel folks have a myriad of responses to it, and I feel it’s a testomony to what I feel is admittedly particular when folks have a visceral response, and I feel there’s a variety of visceral response, and I feel that’s thrilling. And I hope folks take pleasure in it. I performed the recreation for the first time a pair months in the past and I’m nonetheless excited about it, and I really like the recreation. However it’s so much to consider. It’s so much to digest.