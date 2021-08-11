Dindigul Dragons Vs Lyca Kovai Kings Dream 11 Prediction, Fable Cricket Pointers, Pitch Record, Crew Main points AFTER TOSS

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Dream 11 Prediction
The Dindigul Drargons can also be taking up Lyca Kovai Kings throughout the Eliminator of the TNPL 2021. The Dragons finished at the 3rd spot throughout the league with 4 wins and 3 defeats to their names. A win through six wickets to Tiruppur Tamizhans is what cemented their spot throughout the knockout degree. In the meantime, Lyca Kovai Kings have gained 3, and out of place 3 video video games throughout the TNPL up to now. The Kovai Kings secured a nervy win through seven runs towards Nellai Royal Kings, due to this fact, booking their spot throughout the playoffs. The winner of the approaching contest can also be up towards Chepauk Tremendous Giles for Qualifier 2 in a couple days time.
Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Fit Main points
Fixture Title: Eliminator, Dindigul Drargons vs Lyca Kovai Kings
Date: 11 August
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium
TOSS UPDATE: Dindigul Dragons have gained the toss and feature opted to bowl first
Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Dream11 Crew Prediction
WK: K Mani Bharat, J Suresh Kumar
BAT: S Khan, G Sridhar Raju, M Hariharan
AR: C Hari Nishanth, S Sudharsan
AR: R Vivek
BOW: S Ajith Ram, M Silambarasan, V Yudheeswaran
Dindigul Dragons
DD Showed 11
Suresh Lokeshwar(w), Hari Nishanth(c), Mani Bharathi, Rajhamany Srinivasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, R Vivek, M Silambarasan, S Swaminathan, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh
Dindigul Dragons Best Selections
C Hari Nishant, R Vivek
Lyca Kovai Kings
LKK Showed 11
Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar(w), Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, Shahrukh Khan(c), U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Ajith Ram, N Selva Kumaran, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran
Lyca Kovai Kings Best Selections
Sai Sudarshan, Sharukh Khan
Watch Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Are living Rating and Streaming
The fit could be streamed on Hotstar.
Checklist of Channels to Watch Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Fit
The fit can also be broadcasted on Megastar Sports activities Tamil.
Dindigul Dragons Squad
C Hari Nishanth, K Mani Bharathi(wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan, Rajendran Vivek, M Silambarasan, S Swaminathan, RS Mokit Hariharan, Gurjapneet Singh, Suresh Lokeshwar, Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, MS Sanjay, Kushan Kumar, S Arun
Lyca Kovai Kings Squad
S Ajith Ram, Shahrukh Khan, Ramesh Divakar, Abhishek Tanwar, J Suresh Kumar(wk), Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh, Selva Kumaran, B Sai Sudharsan, Yudheeshwaran V, Atheeq Rahman, R Kavin, S, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh