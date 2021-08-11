Dindigul Dragons Vs Lyca Kovai Kings Dream 11 Prediction, Fable Cricket Pointers, Pitch Record, Crew Main points AFTER TOSS

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Dream 11 Prediction

The Dindigul Drargons can also be taking up Lyca Kovai Kings throughout the Eliminator of the TNPL 2021. The Dragons finished at the 3rd spot throughout the league with 4 wins and 3 defeats to their names. A win through six wickets to Tiruppur Tamizhans is what cemented their spot throughout the knockout degree. In the meantime, Lyca Kovai Kings have gained 3, and out of place 3 video video games throughout the TNPL up to now. The Kovai Kings secured a nervy win through seven runs towards Nellai Royal Kings, due to this fact, booking their spot throughout the playoffs. The winner of the approaching contest can also be up towards Chepauk Tremendous Giles for Qualifier 2 in a couple days time.

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Fit Main points

Fixture Title: Eliminator, Dindigul Drargons vs Lyca Kovai Kings

Date: 11 August

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium

TOSS UPDATE: Dindigul Dragons have gained the toss and feature opted to bowl first

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Dream11 Crew Prediction

WK: K Mani Bharat, J Suresh Kumar

BAT: S Khan, G Sridhar Raju, M Hariharan

AR: C Hari Nishanth, S Sudharsan

AR: R Vivek

BOW: S Ajith Ram, M Silambarasan, V Yudheeswaran

Dindigul Dragons

DD Showed 11

Suresh Lokeshwar(w), Hari Nishanth(c), Mani Bharathi, Rajhamany Srinivasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, R Vivek, M Silambarasan, S Swaminathan, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

Dindigul Dragons Best Selections

C Hari Nishant, R Vivek

Lyca Kovai Kings

LKK Showed 11

Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar(w), Sai Sudharsan, Ashwin Venkataraman, Shahrukh Khan(c), U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Ajith Ram, N Selva Kumaran, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran

Lyca Kovai Kings Best Selections

Sai Sudarshan, Sharukh Khan

Watch Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Are living Rating and Streaming

The fit could be streamed on Hotstar.

Checklist of Channels to Watch Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Fit

The fit can also be broadcasted on Megastar Sports activities Tamil.

Dindigul Dragons Squad

C Hari Nishanth, K Mani Bharathi(wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan, Rajendran Vivek, M Silambarasan, S Swaminathan, RS Mokit Hariharan, Gurjapneet Singh, Suresh Lokeshwar, Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, MS Sanjay, Kushan Kumar, S Arun

Lyca Kovai Kings Squad

S Ajith Ram, Shahrukh Khan, Ramesh Divakar, Abhishek Tanwar, J Suresh Kumar(wk), Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh, Selva Kumaran, B Sai Sudharsan, Yudheeshwaran V, Atheeq Rahman, R Kavin, S, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh