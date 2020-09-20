DinDin And Rainbow’s Hyunyoung Disagree Over Whether They Dated In School + Reveal She Once Slapped Him After He Hit On Her

Longtime pals DinDin and Rainbow’s Hyunyoung not too long ago took an eventful stroll down reminiscence lane collectively!

In a brand new video posted to Hyunyoung’s YouTube channel, the 2 childhood pals sat down for an interview to debate whether or not women and men may very well be platonic pals.

Explaining how they knew each other, Hyunyoung shared, “We grew up collectively in the identical neighborhood ranging from elementary faculty. We lived in the identical neighborhood by means of highschool, so we’re childhood pals.”

DinDin then claimed that he and Hyunyoung had briefly dated throughout center faculty—an assertion that Hyunyoung vehemently protested. In his particular person interview, DinDin mentioned, “We dated for about two weeks in our third 12 months of center faculty.” Hyunyoung, who had been watching from behind the digital camera, abruptly exclaimed, “When did I ever date you?”

DinDin insisted, “It’s true! I dated her for about two weeks.” Hyunyoung continued to disclaim his declare, even resorting to some colourful language as she declared, “That’s not true. I’ve by no means dated you. You’re making stuff up by yourself.”

DinDin went on, “We didn’t do something. It was our third 12 months of center faculty; what may we now have performed?”

He then informed the story of their alleged two-week relationship, explaining, “We had been deskmates. I requested her to exit with me, however after we began courting, I noticed she had fairly a mood. Then, proper round that point, a youthful pupil confessed her emotions to me. I believed it could be higher for me to exit together with her as a substitute, so I despatched Hyunyoung a message saying that we couldn’t exit as a result of my buddy appreciated her.”

“In fact, from her standpoint, it was ridiculously offensive,” he continued. “I used to be the one who had requested her out, and who did I believe I used to be to abruptly name it off? She’s not the kind to let that sort of factor slide, so she mentioned she’d name my buddy herself. I referred to as my buddy and requested him to lie for me, and he agreed. However after that, the 2 of them began courting. And the 2 of us grew to become actually shut pals.”

The rapper later added that as a result of it had been examination time once they began courting, their dates had consisted primarily of learning collectively on the roof.

Though they couldn’t come to an settlement on what had occurred between them in center faculty, the 2 pals did agree on a newer reminiscence of DinDin hitting on Hyunyoung in a taxi.

Whereas discussing whether or not it was doable for women and men to be pals, Hyunyoung talked about a time when DinDin had gotten drunk and made a transfer on her in a cab. DinDin recalled with fun, “So that you slapped me.” Hyunyoung defined that the intoxicated DinDin had informed her, “You’re fairly. I really feel like I’m seeing you in a special gentle in the present day,” and she or he’d had no alternative however to slap him.

DinDin went on, “We had been in a taxi, and she or he slapped me greater than as soon as. It harm a lot. The taxi driver pulled over, and she or he abruptly received out. I used to be paying for the cab and asking her why [she was upset], and she or he yelled, ‘Get misplaced!’ So I took the cab residence on my own.”

Nonetheless, regardless of talking extremely of one another as folks, each pals agreed that there was no approach they might ever date sooner or later. Recalling that they’d as soon as promised one another in grade faculty that they’d get married in the event that they had been each nonetheless single on the age of 40, each DinDin and Hyunyoung passionately agreed that there was no approach they’d undergo it, including that they’d been loopy to contemplate such a factor on the time.

Watch DinDin on “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4” with English subtitles under!

