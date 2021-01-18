DinDin Fulfills His Promise To Kim Seon Ho’s Father With Sweet Gift

DinDin saved his promise to Kim Seon Ho’s father!

The January 17 broadcast of KBS 2TV’s “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4” featured the solid members getting down to fulfill their needs for the brand new yr, and Kim Seon Ho’s want was to go fishing along with his father.

Instead of his father, one of many members could be going fishing with Kim Seon Ho. The producer defined that it could take an hour and half-hour on boat to reach on the fishing location, taking a complete of 5 hours to satisfy Kim Seon Ho’s want. The actor expressed his remorse for desirous to go fishing as his want.

The member who would go fishing with Kim Seon Ho was determined by his father by way of a telephone name. In an try and not be chosen within the chilly climate, DinDin promised to ship his father 1++ grade Hanwoo (highest high quality of Korean-raised beef).

The opposite members additionally appealed to Kim Seon Ho’s father, and Kim Seon Ho’s father ultimately selected Yeon Jung Hoon.

On January 18, Kim Seon Ho took to his Instagram Tales to share a screenshot of messages exchanged with DinDin. As promised, DinDin despatched a Hanwoo present together with the message, “Get pleasure from this meal together with your father~~~ It’s 1++ grade!! Thanks, father~~~.”

Watch “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)