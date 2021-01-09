General News

DinDin Shows Off Friendship With Super Junior’s Kyuhyun In Adorable Photos

January 9, 2021
DinDin confirmed love for his pal Super Junior’s Kyuhyun on Instagram!

On January 9, DinDin took to Instagram to share two cute photographs of himself hanging out with Kyuhyun. He wrote within the caption, “Completely drunk in melody,” earlier than affectionately including within the hashtags, “So long as I’m with hyung, I at all times have a enjoyable time consuming collectively… I hope the coronavirus ends quickly.”

Sleepy responded to the publish by commenting, “You guys look good,” whereas g.o.d’s Park Joon Hyung commented together with his signature catchphrase “Bbaaam!!!”

