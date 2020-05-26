“Dinner Mate” Cast Talks About Their First Impressions Of Each Different, Their Characters, And More

On Might 25, MBC’s new drama “Dinner Mate” held a web based press convention with its solid and crew.

Based mostly on a preferred webtoon, “Dinner Mate” tells the story of a person and a lady who’ve grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreaks. By way of their dinner dates, they get well their capacity to really feel emotion and start to seek out love over meals.

Web optimization Ji Hye, who performs the feminine lead Woo Do Hee, mentioned, “Once I was in highschool, Track Seung Heon was a very massive star. I had by no means seen him even after I made my debut as an actress, so I used to be actually interested in how handsome he was in individual. Once I met him in individual, I actually appreciated him. I felt like I used to be turning into his fan. He’s actually handsome in individual.”

Track Seung Heon, who performs the male lead Kim Hae Kyung, mentioned, “I felt a way of novelty once I heard that Web optimization Ji Hye had been solid. I heard that when she performs a personality that’s totally different from the norm, she goes above and past to create a brand new type of synergy. Now that we’ve filmed collectively, I’m wondering why she’s by no means proven this lovable, quirky, reckless aspect of her earlier than. I by no means imagined she may very well be like this. I knew she was a proficient actress with an appropriate picture for the half, however the director was lifeless sure about her. I actually like his selection and I’m glad with having her for a companion.”

Son Naeun, who performs Kim Hae Kyung’s ex-girlfriend Jin No Eul, mentioned, “It’s been some time since I appeared in a drama. I believed for a very long time about what character I needed to play. I believed individuals want to see me wanting vibrant and wholesome after not seeing me on TV for some time. Jin No Eul is a health coach, so she workouts lots, and she or he has a pleasant, approachable vibe. I used to be additionally honored to be working with seniors that I respect.”

About his character’s love line, Track Seung Heon mentioned, “Web optimization Ji Hye is my new romance companion, whereas Son Naeun is my old flame who left me with scars and trauma. Lee Ji Hoon performs Web optimization Ji Hye’s ex-boyfriend.”

Lee Ji Hoon mentioned, “I selected this drama due to the actors, the script, and the director. The script was very charming and humorous. I don’t know if my character is especially charming, however the script as an entire was humorous.”

Track Seung Heon mentioned, “I’ve finished numerous style productions, but it surely’s been some time since I did a romance drama. I feel it’s been about seven or eight years since ‘My Princess.’ I’d been desirous to do a melodrama when this script arrived in my life.”

“Dinner Mate” premiered on Might 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6)