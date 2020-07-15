“Dinner Mate” Sees Viewership Boost With Finale, “The Good Detective” Continues To Rise In Ratings

MBC’s “Dinner Mate” got here to an finish with a lift in scores.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the July 14 broadcast of the drama recorded nationwide averages of two.9 and 4.three % viewership, for a 0.6 level enhance from the earlier episode.

In the meantime, JTBC’s “The Good Detective” continues to rise in scores. The newest episode of the drama recorded 4.821 % viewership, for a 0.643 level enhance from the earlier episode and its highest scores but.

tvN’s “My Unfamiliar Household” and KBS2’s “To All of the Guys Who Beloved Me” each noticed decreases in viewership.

“My Unfamiliar Household” recorded 4.5 % viewership, for a 0.three level lower from Monday, whereas “To All of the Guys Who Beloved Me” recorded 2.three and three.three %, for a 0.5 level lower.

