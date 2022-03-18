Dino Crisis producer is involved in the development of Capcom’s new Exoprimal

Hiroyuki Kobayashi has confirmed that he is working on the dinosaur game planned for 2023.

A week ago we attended the celebration of a new PlayStation State of Play that left us, among other things, the announcement of Exoprimal. This way, Capcom He emerged as the protagonist of the broadcast with a gameplay trailer that showed his proposal for massive battles against dinosaurs, something that raised the suspicions of the community.

It was evident that, coming from the hand of Capcom and with nostalgia through the roof, this Exoprimal paid homage to the Dino Crisis saga, but what we did not know is that the producer is directly involved in the new project, or at least that slipped in a tweet shared last March 10.

We are talking specifically about Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who was co-designer of the first Dino Crisis and producer of the second and third numbered installments. In the message published on his social networks, he listed the different titles in which he has worked during his career and, after other outstanding franchises such as Devil May Cry or Resident Evil, he had just mentioning Exoprimal at the end of the listing.

To find out if the new Capcom title is directly related to the Dino Crisis universe, we will have to wait some time, since Exoprimal is scheduled to be released for sometime in 2023. As for the platforms, in the video shared on the Sony broadcast (which we have recently reflected on) there was only talk of PS4 and PS5, but shortly after it was confirmed that it will also arrive on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S .

More about: Exoprimal, Dino Crisis and Capcom.