Dinosaur Planet: a playable version of the canceled title is leaked

Dinosaur Planet, the canceled Nintendo 64 game that became Star Fox Adventures for the Nintendo Gamecube, has leaked online and is fully playable.

Forest of Illusion, en Twitter, has released the Dinosaur Planet files and shared some screenshots of the game starring fox McCloud.

Interestingly, it says that although this version will not work 100% with emulators, it will go very well with any flashcart.

Forest of Illusion bought a disc from a Swedish private collector who had a version of the game from December 1, 2000. It is supposed to be one of the latest versions, and that it would need some hacks to play until the end.

Dinosaur Planet, as we have already said, ended up becoming Star Fox Adventures and was launched in 2002, one of the best valued titles of the first batch of Nintendo Gamecube, the successor of Nintendo 64 and of which remakes continue to arrive today. and ports, with great gems like Resident Evil 4 and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.