Diosdado Cabello again targeted Gabriel Boric: he accused him of “immoral” and “repressive”

Diosdado Cabello called Gabriel Boric “immoral” and “repressive”

God given hairnumber two of the Chavista regime in Venezuela, again aimed this Wednesday against the president Gabriel Boric after the acts of repression that took place in Chile on Tuesday against opposition demonstrators.

“We are very concerned, and I am personally, about the use of repression in Chile against the Chilean people. Mr President Boric, very similar to what Piñera didtake out trucks… there are images of when demonstrators are run over with a truck, and run over, and all this is authorized by that president who likes to go around the world talking about human rights. An immoral he is!“, said Cabello on his television program ‘Con el mazo giving’, broadcast by the Chavista network Venezuelan Television.

It may interest you: At least 50 detainees and 28 injured during the protests for the third anniversary of the social outbreak in Chile

“He is a great immoral! That after he goes around the world to talk about human rights sends his Carabineros to run over and repress the people of Chilewho was only remembering the three years since the beginning of those demonstrations against Piñera, of which he was a part but now he is on the side of the repressors. He decided that he likes that role better. Being a repressor History does not forgive people who are like this, it never absolves them,” declared the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

The commemoration of the three years since the beginning of the social protests in Chile ended with 195 arrested, 42 injured and the looting of 15 commercial premises, according to an official balance released on Wednesday.

In his speech at the UN, Boric called for “paving with more democracy and not less” the path “to face the problems” of today’s societies (AFP)

On September 22, Cabello reproached Boric for his reference to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela during his speech at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly and called him “ridiculous” and “silly” for trying to “look good with the gringos.”

It may interest you: Thousands of people mobilized two years after the social outbreak in Chile

“They attack us from all sides”, said Cabello then and affirmed that he was not going to give up because “in the UN a fool like Boric” comes out to say “bullshit” about Venezuela. “You’re wrong. Gafo (person of little intelligence). He goes out to speak ill of Venezuela having so many problems in his country,” Cabello told the Chilean president, whom he accused of “going out to persecute” the Mapuche people or of waging “war” on the students.

During his speech at the United Nations, Boric mentioned that the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is the result of “its prolonged political crisis”, which has caused an “unprecedented” migratory flow both in the region and in Chile, which has in turn led to “tremendous pressure” on Chilean institutions and society.

(With information from EuropaPress)

