Diosdado Cabello attacked the singer Juanes for appearing in Venezuela: “He is immoral”

Diosdado Cabello described Colombian singer Juanes as immoral

The Chavista leader God given hair attacked this Wednesday against the Colombian singer Juanes and called it “immoral” for the concert that he will give in Venezuela on November 4, after the harsh criticism that the artist made on several occasions against the dictator Nicholas Maduro.

The also first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela assured, without showing any evidence, that the former president of Colombia, Álvaro Uribe was the first godfather in Juanes’ musical career. “And if Uribe was the first godfather of his musical career, drug trafficking is behind his career,” said Cabello.

Hair recalled that Juanes participated in the Venezuela Live Aida massive recital held in the city of Cúcuta, bordering Venezuela, which in February 2019 supported the humanitarian aid sent to the Caribbean country by the United States.

Venezuela Live Aid

“Nicolas is still the president and you’re coming. It is immoral. You are a supreme immoral. You are a great immoral! you come for the moneyafter saying that you were not coming to Venezuela, after you sang at a concert when Venezuela was going to be invaded, talk, talk,” said Cabello during his program on state television.

Juanes publicly backed opposition leader Juan Guaidóthen recognized by the United States and fifty other countries, including Colombia, as interim president.

“They won’t be able to do it with 1,000 of those concerts or with 1,000 Juanes,” concluded Cabello.

“Excited to return to Caracas Venezuela, one of the first countries that supported my career. Counting down the days”, Juanes published on Twitter on August 11 before his return to that nation after 14 years of absence.

Juanes celebrates his concert in Caracas

It’s not the first time God given hair lashes out at an artist or public official. A few days ago the number two of Chavismo made fun of the former president of Colombia, Ivan Dukeassuring that with his departure from power “organized crime”, “drug trafficking” and “paramilitarism” directed from his government will also go.

“It is not that it disappears in Colombia, but the direction of drug trafficking, of paramilitarism, from Nariño, ends”, he expressed in a televised press conference.

Former president of Colombia, Ivan Duque, together with Juan Guaidó

In this sense, the Chavista leader assured that the “hiring of assassins to assassinate presidents also ends” with the departure of Duque, so “a new space is opened for Colombians to achieve peace”, which, in his opinion, means “peace in Venezuela” and “all this continent”.

“Imagine these last days in Colombia with Mr. Duque, imagine the plans they are preparing so that the first 100 days of President Petro are the closest thing to a hellbecause they remain in power in some institutions, in almost all the institutions in Colombia”, pointed out the Chavista.

(With information from AFP)

