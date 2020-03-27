Diplo, Barry Gibb, Ryan Tedder to Join ‘Twitch Stream Aid,’ 12-Hour Charity Event on Saturday

Diplo, Barry Gibb, Ryan Tedder, Lauv, Charlie Puth, Die Antwoord and lots of extra have joined Twitch Stream Support, a 12-hour charity stream kicking off this Saturday, March 28 at 9:00 AM PST on twitch.television/twitch co-presented with Amazon Music. The livestream will profit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Well being Group. (See the total lineup within the poster under.)

All proceeds and donations made throughout Twitch Stream Support might be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for World Well being Group, and viewers might be ready to donate all through the present. This occasion will kick off extra fundraising alternatives on Twitch, the place Amazon Music has been working intently with artists of various ranges of their careers, to assist them arrange to stream reveals for his or her followers.

All through the day, the Twitch Stream Support may even embody competitions that includes Fortnite and UNO, as well as to athletes stopping by, and extra. The total lineup and extra particulars and an up to date efficiency schedule, see https://www.streamaid.twitch.television .

In one other means to assist the music group amid the coronavirus pandemic, MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable basis, established the COVID-19 Aid Fund with a $2 million donation to assist individuals within the music trade affected by the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) outbreak and subsequent cancellation of 1000’s of music occasions.

In accordance to the announcement, the fund, administered by MusiCares, might be used to straight help these within the music group with the best want. To ascertain the fund, each the Recording Academy and MusiCares have contributed an preliminary donation of $1 million every, totaling $2 million. Moreover, all Recording Academy Chapters have dedicated to fundraising of their native communities. Additional updates and bulletins might be made within the coming days.

Go right here for extra data.