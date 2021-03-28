Director, Author, And More Cast Members Apologize For “Joseon Exorcist” Controversy

Earlier this week, SBS’s “Joseon Exorcist” was completely canceled as a consequence of controversies over historic distortion.

Jang Dong Yoon was the primary forged member to personally apologize for his resolution to look within the drama, adopted by apologies from his co-stars Park Sung Hoon and Lee Yoo Bi.

Shin Kyung Soo, the drama’s director, Park Gye Okay, the drama’s screenwriter, and the remaining seven lead forged members have additionally apologized.

Director Shin Kyung Soo wrote:

That is Shin Kyung Soo, the director of “Joseon Exorcist.” Because the director answerable for all the ultimate selections, I really feel deeply liable for the latest controversies and want to apologize to viewers. I might additionally wish to apologize for this assertion being late due to the numerous conditions that needed to be resolved when the drama was canceled. Because the drama was set within the Joseon interval and had characters which are actual historic figures, I ought to have been extra cautious concerning the particulars, the tales, and the expression of the characters’ tales. I really feel liable for this and am in deep self-reflection. Because the director, I’m liable for all the ultimate selections and decisions associated to the drama’s content material. The forged and crew solely adopted my lead. However I want to state that I didn’t direct with any particular bias or prejudiced historic perspective, as some viewers have criticized. The entire problematic scenes had been as a result of I used to be missing as a director. For this, I apologize. Because the drama has now been canceled, I’m infinitely sorry to the forged and crew, who’ve labored arduous for the previous 12 months, and to the viewers. Thanks to those that despatched of their worthwhile suggestions concerning the drama. I cannot overlook your suggestions and recommendation.

Screenwriter Park Gye Okay wrote:

That is the author of “Joseon Exorcist,” Park. Gye Okay. I sincerely apologize for inflicting discomfort to viewers over the previous few days due to a script I wrote with out cautious consideration. As I used to be getting ready for the drama, as the top screenwriter, I needed to maintain my previous errors in thoughts and present my enchancment by script. As a substitute, my complacency and lack of mature judgment resulted within the anger and exhaustion of viewers. As soon as once more, I apologize. I ought to have proven extra respect to these heroes who established the Joseon dynasty and left a big impact on our historical past. As a substitute, I leaned on the truth that the drama was within the fantasy style and deeply remorse the complacent judgments I made in consequence. Many viewers have criticized and speculated about intentional historic distortion, however I’ve by no means meant such a factor. Nonetheless, the outcomes had been that I left deep scars on others, so I’ll take this to coronary heart and never overlook this sense. I bow my head and apologize to the actors, manufacturing employees, and director who poured their coronary heart and soul into making drama, in addition to to the manufacturing firm and the broadcasting station. As soon as once more, I apologize to all of the viewers with all my coronary heart.

Kim Dong Jun wrote:

Hi there, that is Kim Dong Jun. First, I bow my head and apologize. As an actor who ought to rigorously select his initiatives, I was not as liable for this as I ought to have been. Particularly, I sincerely apologize for not recognizing problematic points and overlooking the significance of historical past, which shouldn’t be handled evenly in any means. I cannot overlook the heavy accountability of getting many folks impacted by the alternatives I make and the way I seem onscreen. I’ve disillusioned those that cherished and supported me with out fail. I’ll take this opportunity to mirror on myself and look again on the issues that I’ve gone by. Since I can’t achieve forgiveness and switch again the previous with the excuse that I used to be missing and ignorant, I’ll mirror and work arduous and continue to learn in order that this sort of factor is not going to occur ever once more. As soon as once more, I sincerely apologize.

Kam Woo Sung wrote:

That is the actor Kam Woo Sung. First, as a member of the forged and crew of SBS’s “Joseon Exorcist,” I apologize for inflicting discomfort to folks and viewers across the nation. Furthermore, as an actor who has a giant affect on the general public, I remorse that I triggered this deep and incalculable disappointment. Although “Joseon Exorcist” isn’t a historic drama that’s based mostly on historic reality however quite a fictional story about demons, it concerned actual historic figures. As an actor answerable for main such a drama, I didn’t acknowledge that this could possibly be perceived as historic distortion to viewers. From the director and manufacturing employees, who gave their all to make the drama over the previous 5 months, in addition to to the actors, we had been so targeted on our personal roles that we didn’t take correct precautions. Because the drama is now canceled, as somebody who participated within the drama’s manufacturing, I apologize as soon as once more.

Jung Hye Sung wrote a handwritten message on Instagram:

Hi there, that is Jung Hye Sung. First, I want to sincerely apologize for collaborating on this drama and not using a correct historic sense. Even up till the second I shared this letter, I used to be conscious that I may trigger somebody hurt despite my intentions, so I used to be cautious and wrote this with a heavy coronary heart. As a person, as a citizen of this nation, and most of all as an actor, I used to be missing in not pondering deeply concerning the influence the initiatives I selected may have on the general public. I sincerely apologize to those that had been harm by the truth that I used to be missing. In future, I might be extra cautious and cautious about every step I take as an actor and as a person. I may also work arduous towards cultivating a correct historic sense as a citizen of the Republic of Korea. I’ll turn out to be a extra mature actor and individual.

As soon as once more, I apologize.

Geum Sae Rok additionally wrote a handwritten message:

Hi there, that is Geum Sae Rok. I’ve been studying all of the messages despatched in concerning the points within the drama “Joseon Exorcist” and am reflecting on how I used to be missing as an actor. Although I ought to have rigorously reviewed the challenge throughout the choice section, I selected to look within the drama with out recognizing the problems of historic distortion. I sincerely apologize for disappointing and worrying folks due to that selection. I cannot overlook this second. I’ll turn out to be an actor who’s extra accountable and chooses her work extra rigorously in order that this doesn’t happen once more. As soon as once more, I bow my head and apologize. I’m sorry.

Web optimization Younger Hee wrote:

Hi there, that is actress Web optimization Younger Hee. First, I want to apologize for inflicting many individuals discomfort by my look on “Joseon Exorcist.” It’s a fictional challenge, however there are characters based mostly on actual historic figures, so I apologize for being ignorant and never recognizing the components that had been historic distortion. As somebody with a job that has a huge impact on the general public, I neglected the burden of this accountability. To the viewers, in addition to to all these across the nation, I apologize for disappointing them, and I’ll keep in mind what they mentioned and hold them deep in my coronary heart. I’ll do my greatest to have a correct historic sense in future and turn out to be a extra mature actor who deeply considers her initiatives. As soon as once more, I apologize.

