Director Basic of IIMC met Uttarakhand Leader Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, CM did Prof. Admire Sanjay Dwivedi

New Delhi: Director Basic of the Indian Institute of Mass Communique (IIMC), Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi made a courtesy name at the Leader Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. Right through this, he knowledgeable the Leader Minister concerning the inventions occurring within the institute and offered a duplicate of IIMC's analysis journals 'Communicator' and 'Sanchar Media'. Professional. Dwivedi additionally mentioned with Shri Dhami concerning the long run plans of the institute.

Talking at the instance, the Leader Minister mentioned that IIMC is probably the most prestigious media schooling institute within the nation. The alumni listed here are running in essential positions within the media sector. Shri Dhami liked the Indian Institute of Mass Communique and Prof. Dwivedi used to be additionally praised.

Ahead of this, Professor Sanjay Dwivedi used to be running in Makhanlal Chaturvedi Nationwide College of Journalism and Communique (Bhopal). He used to be appointed because the Director Basic of the Indian Institute of Mass Communique (IIMC) on 1 July 2020.