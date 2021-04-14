Director Bong Joon Ho Announced To Present At 93rd Academy Awards

Director Bong Joon Ho might be a presenter for the 93rd Academy Awards!

On April 12, The Academy Awards’ official Twitter account revealed the checklist of award presenters for the upcoming ceremony together with the caption, “Excited to share our unimaginable ensemble solid of presenters.”

Along with director Bong Joon Ho, the checklist of presenters consists of Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Zendaya, and extra.

The countdown is on! Excited to share our unimaginable ensemble solid of presenters. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AnNHcWncAm — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 12, 2021

Final 12 months, on the 92nd Academy Awards, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” made historical past with 4 wins, together with Authentic Screenplay, Worldwide Function Movie, Directing, and most notably, Greatest Image.

For this 12 months’s Academy Awards, “Minari,” which is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye Ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh Jung, and Will Patton, earned six nominations. Primarily based on the director’s real-life experiences, the film is a few household of South Korean immigrants who attempt to begin a brand new life in rural America throughout the Nineteen Eighties.

“Minari” has been nominated for Greatest Image, Steven Yeun for Greatest Actor, Youn Yuh Jung for Greatest Supporting Actress, Lee Isaac Chung for Greatest Director, Lee Isaac Chung for Greatest Authentic Screenplay, and Emile Mosseri for Greatest Authentic Rating. Steven Yeun is the primary Asian-American actor to be nominated for the Greatest Actor title on the Academy Awards, whereas Youn Yuh Jung is the primary Korean actor to be nominated in an appearing class on the Oscars. There’s a risk that director Bong Joon Ho will meet with the “Minari” staff on the award ceremony.

The 93rd Academy Awards might be held on April 25 in Los Angeles, United States.

