Director Charlie Minn Signs Three-Picture Deal With Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures, an impartial movie distributor, has acquired worldwide rights to Charlie Minn’s subsequent three documentaries.

These tasks — “7 Murders a Day,” “Who Shot Colosio?” and “Miracle on 4th Avenue” — complement Minn’s background in investigative journalism. Minn directed and produced the non-fiction movies, which have been shot each previous to and throughout the coronavirus pandemic. They’re set to launch on video-on-demand later this spring.

Minn has labored on 32 documentaries in his profession, together with “Parkland: Inside Constructing 12,” “A Nightmare in Las Cruses” and “El Chapo.” He was additionally a producer on “America’s Most Wished.”

“Charlie has a deep historical past in telling tales beginning when he was a information reporter and through his time with ‘America’s Most Wished,’ and we will’t wait to share his work,” stated Gravitas govt Brett Rogalsky.

Slater Brothers Leisure, a content material firm that co-produced the docs, stated, “We’re excited that Gravitas has partnered with us on the discharge of those extremely thought upsetting and controversial titles. The movies discover subjects that have a look at the very material of our society.”

“Miracle on 4th Avenue” examines the biggest mass capturing in Texas historical past, through which 9 kids and 9 members of 1 household have been murdered in 2017 with a mass shooter entered the First Baptist church in Sutherland Springs. The film, which represents hope, therapeutic and humanity, options tales from survivors.

“7 Murders a Day” takes a have a look at the human rights catastrophe that plagued Tijuana, Mexico in 2018. With assist from native police, the movie asks questions on why Tijuana grew to become the homicide capital of the world.

“Who Shot Colosio?” chronicles the 1994 assassination of a number one presidential candidate in Mexico. Many thought Luis Donaldo Colosio was going to reform Mexico, but he was shot and killed in broad daylight earlier than he was in a position to full his run for the nation’s highest workplace.

“All through my filmmaking profession, I’ve all the time sought new alternatives and challenges,” Minn stated. “Gravitas has the expertise and experience to ship the very best movies to audiences far and large, so it’s an honor to work with such a gifted group. It’s been my life’s work to assist individuals see the injustices that encompass us, and it’s my honest hope that my documentaries will inform and educate humanity, and assist make our society a greater place.”

The deal was negotiated by Todd Slater of Slater Brothers Leisure and Brett Rogalsky of Gravitas Ventures.