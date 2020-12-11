Director Kim Ki Duk Passes Away

Director Kim Ki Duk has handed away whereas in Latvia.

On December 11, it was reported by the native information portal Delfi that Kim Ki Duk handed away as a result of COVID-19 problems. It was described that Kim Ki Duk had been in Latvia since November 20 to buy a house and procure residency standing. It’s reported that he was just lately recognized with COVID-19 and he died in a hospital after experiencing problems.

A consultant from his manufacturing firm Kim Ki Duk Movie has confirmed with Sports activities Chosun that Kim Ki Duk handed away in Latvia. They acknowledged that nothing has been determined but about funeral plans as his household had solely simply heard the information.

Kim Ki Duk, born in 1960, made his debut as a director with the movie “Crocodile” in 1996. He grew to become a well-known arthouse filmmaker who was acknowledged internationally for his work together with “Spring, Summer time, Fall, Winter… and Spring,” “3-Iron,” “Samaria,” “Pietà,” and extra. He’s the one Korean director to have obtained awards from the world’s three main worldwide movie festivals in Cannes, Venice, and Berlin.

Kim Ki Duk got here underneath controversy in 2017 and 2018 in the course of the “Me Too” motion in Korea. He was accused in 2017 of slapping an actress on a film set and pressuring her to movie a intercourse scene. He admitted to simply the assault prices in courtroom and was ordered to pay a nice whereas being cleared of prices of sexual assault as a result of lack of proof.

In March 2018, MBC’s investigative journalism program “PD Pocket book” reported on additional sexual assault accusations towards him from actresses, and Kim Ki Duk filed a lawsuit towards MBC and an actress for damages. He misplaced the lawsuit and filed an attraction in November of this yr.

Following the controversy, Kim Ki Duk’s profession has been centered abroad, together with filming the Russian-language film “Dissolve” in Kazakhstan.

Editor’s be aware: This text has been up to date with particulars about Kim Ki Duk’s profession and controversy.