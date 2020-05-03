Director Of “When My Love Blooms” Talks About Drama’s Message, Creating Set For Scenes In The Previous, And More

Director Son Jung Hyun of tvN’s “When My Love Blooms” shared his candid ideas on the drama.

“When My Love Blooms” tells the story of reunited school sweethearts Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo who’re now fully totally different as adults. The drama stars Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Younger as the principle characters and GOT7’s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee as their respective youthful counterparts.

Because the drama transitions forwards and backwards from current day and the 1990s, many viewers expressed admiration and intrigue for the drama’s excellent illustration of the previous. The director defined how they ready for this background saying, “We thought lots about constructing a set as a result of it’s arduous to seek out one which captures the 1990s. However because of the assistance of Geoje Island, we acquired permission to movie in one in all their streets.”

He defined that components of the set which can be nearer to the digicam are embellished with indicators and installations made by crew members, whereas the distant backgrounds are CGIs. He continued, “To be trustworthy, an important factor is the nice and cozy emotion and tradition that sure locations held throughout that point. Music, poems, movies, and different tendencies of that era.”

When requested what sort of message he needs to convey or emphasize by specializing in each the previous and current, Son Jung Hyun picked not dwelling an excessive amount of on the previous or anticipating an excessive amount of from the long run.

He defined, “I need to convey the message that since everybody has stunning and tough occasions of their lives, ‘proper now’ is everybody’s most stunning second in life.” The director added, “The story of present-day Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo goals to be sentimental and present fondness for the previous. I attempted to attract Jae Hyun and Ji Soo of the previous in a approach that makes viewers keep in mind the freshness of their old flame.”

Son Jung Hyun additionally picked what he finds to be the point of interest of the drama. He shared, “Among the many many views to view ‘When My Love Blooms,’ it might be good to give attention to the story as one about old flame. I additionally wished to showcase a sensible melodrama that takes the societal ambiance of every time interval into consideration.”

“When My Love Blooms” airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch the newest episode under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)