Director Patty Jenkins Says Wonder Woman 1984 Was Made For The Big Screen

Sooner or later, we’re all going to try to return to normalcy. Film theaters are going to be a giant a part of feeling that normalcy, and there’s a really actual probability right here that Wonder Woman 1984 may very well be the primary huge film to welcome us all again to cinemas (and to the previous). Not solely may that put the movie in a very good monetary state of affairs, it may additionally add an pleasure across the launch that wouldn’t be doable underneath extraordinary circumstances. To place a finer level on it, if that is the film that welcomes most individuals again to theaters for the primary time, it may very well be an expertise many bear in mind for the remainder of their lives. Why wouldn’t you need to be that film?