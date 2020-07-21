Director Praises Lee Do Hyun’s Acting In Upcoming Drama

Director Ha Byung Hoon, the director of the upcoming JTBC drama “18 Once more,” praised actor Lee Do Hyun for his performing.

“18 Once more,” starring Kim Ha Neul, Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, Kim Yoo Ri, and Wi Ha Joon, is a couple of husband on the verge of divorce who instantly finds himself again within the prime of his life, which was 18 years in the past. It’s primarily based on the American movie “17 Once more.”

Lee Do Hyun performs the 18-year-old Hong Dae Younger (the youthful counterpart of Yoon Sang Hyun), who, having returned to his youthful physique, begins dwelling beneath the title Go Woo Younger. He takes the chance to pursue his childhood dream of changing into a basketball participant, which he had beforehand given up because of household circumstances.

Director Ha Byung Hoon mentioned, “Lee Do Hyun is a younger actor that’s able to performing in the whole lot from romances to comedies. In the drama, Lee Do Hyun is enjoying a personality that has each an harmless, upstanding 18-year-old and a 37-year-old man inside. In order to greatest painting the character, Lee Do Hyun is exhibiting numerous ardour and consistently researching and discussing the character. Please stay up for Lee Do Hyun’s infinite charms in ’18 Once more.’”

“18 Once more” premieres in September following the conclusion of “The Good Detective.”

