Director Randeep Guleria on AIIMS Nurses Union strike- Please do not do this during Corona

December 15, 2020
AIIMS Nurses Strike: The nurses of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have announced an indefinite strike from Monday evening to fulfill their demands. On this matter, Delhi AIIMS director Randeep Guleria has appealed to the nurses union announcing the strike that they should not do so during the corona epidemic. While the institute has given assurances to consider their demands. Also Read – Delhi AIIMS nursing staff goes on indefinite strike, patient in ward alone

There is a great demand of the nursing staff that the discrepancies in the sixth pay scale of the Central Pay Commission should be removed. One of the major demands of nurses is to implement the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, to ensure better wages. AIIMS Nursing Association says that not one of their 23 demands has been met. Also read – AIIMS INI CET Result 2021 Declared: AIIMS released the result of INI CET 2021, here is the direct link to check

Guleria said in this regard that it is unfortunate that the nurses union has gone on strike. The corona vaccine will arrive in no time. In such a situation, I appeal to the nurses union officials that they do not go on strike and return to work and help us in saving the epidemic.

He said that all the employees of AIIMS have done excellent work in the era of Corona. Unfortunately the nursing union went on an indefinite strike. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the year 2020 as the year of nurses and ANMs. The world is going through a war-like situation due to the corona epidemic. Nurses have also worked day and night to serve the patients. Real nursing workers cannot strike, leaving their patients and health workers suffering from corona helpless in the ward.

