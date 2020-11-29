Directors Guild Approves Premium-Free Health Plan

Citing the continued influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, trustees of the Directors Guild of America – Producer Pension and Health Plans have created a premium-free restricted profit well being plan for members who misplaced protection following the manufacturing shutdown.

The brand new plan, dubbed the Bronze Plus Plan, will present protection for the interval of Jan. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021 solely, as an alternative choice to COBRA Continuation Protection. It’s accessible to these members for whom the well being plan is their main protection, and who misplaced their Earned Lively Protection on June 30, Sept. 30 or Dec. thirty first, 2020.

The brand new plan contains the identical stage of advantages because the DGA Bronze COBRA Plan, in addition to prescription drug protection. The plan additionally mentioned qualifying members may have the selection of selecting both the premium-free Bronze Plus Plan or COBRA Continuation Protection by paying the relevant premium quantity. To qualify, a participant a lot have the DGA-Producer Health Plan at their main protection.

The trustees have permitted three rounds of premium-free COBRA protection in April, June and August to members whose energetic protection terminated throughout the pandemic and prolonged the whole interval of premium-free COBRA protection by means of Dec. 31, 2020.

The DGA represents greater than 18,000 members. Eligibility for the well being plan, which is operated collectively by reps of the DGA and administration, relies on assembly earnings thresholds for the 4 earlier quarters.

